Dancing With The Stars Recap: Which Couple Wasn't Popular Enough On Wicked Night?

So, what's the most swankified place in primetime television? That would be the "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom, where the reality competition staged its celebration of Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" films on Tuesday night.

Chu — who directed both last year's "Wicked" and its forthcoming big-screen conclusion, "Wicked: For Good" — stopped by the makeshift Ozdust to weigh in as a guest judge on the Week 6 performances, which were accompanied by the movie musicals' many tunes. And he wasn't just there to give you're-doing-amazing-sweetie high scores, either: In the case of Alix and Val's jazz, Chu actually scored the pair one point lower than what Carrie Ann, Derek and Bruno offered.

And though "Dancing With the Stars" opted not to send anyone home during last week's Dedication Night, the rejoicifying came to an end during Tuesday's outing as one couple was cut from the season.

Scroll down for our full recap of all the Wicked Night performances and results, then weigh in with your thoughts on the evening!