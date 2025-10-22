Chicago P.D.'s Patrick John Flueger To Take Leave Of Absence — How Will Ruzek's Absence Be Explained?

"Chicago P.D." is temporarily losing a member of Voight's Intelligence Unit.

Original cast member Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek, is taking a leave of absence from the NBC drama to deal with a personal matter, Deadline reports. His departure was unexpected, so scripts are being rewritten to reflect Ruzek's absence. He will return later this season.

Since the show premiered in 2014, Flueger's Ruzek has been a pillar of the Intelligence Unit in Chicago's 21st district, which is led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). The character has been in a longtime relationship with Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) — prompting fans to give them the 'ship name #Burzek. The pair share an adopted daughter, and were married in the Season 12 finale.

In Season 13, the Intelligence Unit was briefly suspended after Voight helped orchestrate the death of Charlie Reid (Shawn Hatosy). After being reinstated, Ruzek and Burgess investigated a murder in their own neighborhood, prompting Burgess to go undercover, where she was drugged and assaulted at a party. Ruzek ultimately rescued his wife from further harm, but the pair is now wondering whether they should be raising their daughter someplace else.

No details surrounding Ruzek's absence have been revealed, but there are a few natural possibilities for where the officer could go: The character already cares for his father Disco Bob (Jack Coleman), who has Alzheimer's and lives at a local nursing home, so it's feasible that he might have to go away for a while to be by his side. Or #Burzek could decide to move more quickly than anticipated, causing Ruzek to become preoccupied with the details of that life change.

