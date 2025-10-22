Gen V Boss Breaks Down Fatal Season 2 Finale Twists, From Breakups To Boys Cameos — What's Next?
Another year at Godolkin University came to an end with the Season 2 finale of Prime Video's "Gen V," and it didn't take a precog to predict that it would be a bloodbath.
Now in his full Ethan Slater glory, Thomas Godolkin celebrated his return with a special seminar specifically designed to weed out "unworthy" Supes deemed "failures" in his eyes. Marie and the gang crashed the seminar by way of Black Hole's literal backdoor portal, challenging Godolkin to one final showdown.
Of course, not before Godolkin turned his student victims into singing, dancing puppets, forcing them into a group performance of the old Judy Garland standard "Come On Get Happy." "That was really fun," showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine. "The Boys has a choreographer that they work with, so she came in and did a great routine."
But the real show was Marie's face-off against Godolkin. Things got a little dicey when Godolkin gained control of Marie's body, convincing Annabeth that her vision of Marie's death was finally coming to fruition, but Polarity arrived just in time to pummel the Big Bad while he was distracted. After regaining control of her body and powers, Marie showed Godolkin just how much she has evolved... by blowing him up from the inside out. "That was for Andre," she told his bloody corpse. "Thanks for the level up, a–hole."
But exactly how strong is Marie now? Strong enough to take on her non-cousin Homelander, perhaps? "It's a good question," Fazekas tells TVLine. "I think she'd certainly give him a run for his money. She has — and in different ways, they all have — become so much more powerful. In that way, Cipher's desire to level her up worked."
With Vought on its way to Godolkin, Marie and the gang had no choice but to flee, parting ways with several close allies. But it wasn't long before they gained a few more, linking up with Starlight and officially becoming members of the Rebellion.
Which Boys Characters Appeared In The Gen V Finale?
Of course, Starlight wasn't the only familiar face from "The Boys" to show up in the "Gen V" finale. Sister Sage was revealed to have been the brains behind Godolkin's return, Black Noir was tasked with murdering Doug (aka the man who was forced to pose as "Cipher"), and A-Train helped Starlight locate Marie and her friends once the battle was over.
"It was really fun having Black Noir come in and then having him fanboying out on Polarity," Fazekas says. When it comes to choosing the perfect "Boys" cameos, she says, "We're open to any of them based on where their journey is and how their characters can illuminate our characters. It's all been pretty organic. We've never been given a directive, like we have to have this person in a scene."
Who Broke Up In The Gen V Finale?
Despite winning the war against Godolkin, however, it wasn't a happy ending for everyone. During a particularly chaotic moment on campus, Jordan told Marie that their relationship isn't going to work right now. "We always end up in the same place, and I don't want to be angry with you," Jordan told her. "But I would love if I could be your friend." Marie's attempts to make Jordan reconsider were quickly overthrown by the business at hand, but Fazekas says we shouldn't be too bummed about this break up. In fact, we should consider it a win for both characters.
"I don't think that Jordan ending things with Marie is a horrible thing," Fazekas tells TVLine. "Part of coming of age is having a more adult understanding of what a relationship is and how you are in a relationship. So I don't think it's a bad thing, and we didn't slam the door on it. I would love to see, after they've sort of figured all of this out, if there's a way for them to come back together. And if not, that's OK too, but I don't think it's a terrible thing. I think it shows growth in Jordan and in Marie."
Speaking of relationships (or whatever they're calling it), Emma told Greg to "f–k s–t up" at Godolkin before kissing him goodbye for now. And then there's Sam, whose jealousy of Greg is thicker than Bushmaster's... well, you know. Will he ever get a chance to fully redeem himself in her eyes?
"Emma's relationship with Sam is complicated," Fazekas admits, relating it to "Emma's journey of always defining herself based on how others see her, whether it's people who watch her on YouTube or her mother or whoever she is interested in dating at the time. I really like seeing her defining herself just by herself. When she is ready to start a relationship with somebody, she will be ready. Again, we haven't slammed any doors."
Will Any Gen V Characters Appear In The Boys' Final Season?
So, what's next for the newest members of the Rebellion now that they're officially in league with Starlight? It all depends on how the fifth and final season of "The Boys" plays out, with the events of the flagship series guaranteed to have ripple effects on its spinoff.
Fazekas "would imagine" that we might see a few "Gen V" characters pop up on The Boys in Season 5, but she's "literally just guessing." As she isn't in charge of "The Boys," she says she "can't speak to that" specifically.
Nor can she weigh in on the possibility of Ethan Slater potentially reprising his role as Thomas Godolkin on the upcoming "Boys" prequel series "Vought Rising," which is set in the 1950s. "You'll have to ask the people on that show," she says with a shrug. "I read an early draft of their pilot episode, but I do not know, honestly."
What Do We Know About A Potential Season 3 of Gen V?
What Fazekas does know is that big changes are inevitably in store for Godolkin University. Not only did it lose its headmaster, but its founder also turned out to be a murderous psychopath. "They'll have to put somebody new in charge, obviously, because everyone is gone," Fazekas says. "We have an idea of who we would put in charge, but it really does depend on what happens in The Boys' final season and what that school looks like after that."
What did you think of the "Gen V" finale? Season 2 as a whole? And what are your hopes for a potential third season? Weigh in via the polls below, then drop a comment with your full review.