Gen V Boss Breaks Down Fatal Season 2 Finale Twists, From Breakups To Boys Cameos — What's Next?

Another year at Godolkin University came to an end with the Season 2 finale of Prime Video's "Gen V," and it didn't take a precog to predict that it would be a bloodbath.

Now in his full Ethan Slater glory, Thomas Godolkin celebrated his return with a special seminar specifically designed to weed out "unworthy" Supes deemed "failures" in his eyes. Marie and the gang crashed the seminar by way of Black Hole's literal backdoor portal, challenging Godolkin to one final showdown.

Of course, not before Godolkin turned his student victims into singing, dancing puppets, forcing them into a group performance of the old Judy Garland standard "Come On Get Happy." "That was really fun," showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine. "The Boys has a choreographer that they work with, so she came in and did a great routine."

But the real show was Marie's face-off against Godolkin. Things got a little dicey when Godolkin gained control of Marie's body, convincing Annabeth that her vision of Marie's death was finally coming to fruition, but Polarity arrived just in time to pummel the Big Bad while he was distracted. After regaining control of her body and powers, Marie showed Godolkin just how much she has evolved... by blowing him up from the inside out. "That was for Andre," she told his bloody corpse. "Thanks for the level up, a–hole."

But exactly how strong is Marie now? Strong enough to take on her non-cousin Homelander, perhaps? "It's a good question," Fazekas tells TVLine. "I think she'd certainly give him a run for his money. She has — and in different ways, they all have — become so much more powerful. In that way, Cipher's desire to level her up worked."

With Vought on its way to Godolkin, Marie and the gang had no choice but to flee, parting ways with several close allies. But it wasn't long before they gained a few more, linking up with Starlight and officially becoming members of the Rebellion.