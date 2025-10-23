Survivor 49 Recap: A Wild Rivalry Continues To Brew — and We Aren't Talking About Savannah's Beef With Jawan!
Another day in Fiji, another victim of the ol' tribe swap.
Having good luck in "Survivor" cannot be understated, especially in the new era. But even in past seasons, sometimes lady luck just isn't on your side. And when it comes to a tribe swap, going from a dominant reign on a winning tribe to an instant minority? Well, that's the pits. Another bummer about uneven tribe swaps? Predictable pre-merge episodes. But what was lucky for the Hina tribe's Jason: He went from Season 49 alternate to an official (pre-jury) cast member in the blink of an eye! So, at least there's that?
What went wrong for the puzzle king and was there anything he could have done to save his game? Let's recap Episode 5!
At the top of Wednesday's installment, Shannon is putting in some serious work. She pitches a plan to Steven and Kristina (a little too early in the morning, mind you — I'm with Steven!) about forming an alliance of two members from each tribe — because no one would expect it? I don't know about that. But the main takeaway? She's hog-tying Sage up and placing her directly on the train tracks. Although Kristina cops to truly liking Shannon, she and the other former Hinas clock that Shannon is playing hard. Let's just say they're a little sus, to say the least.
Shannon's gameplay is also irking Sage to the max. It's good, solid gameplay though, might I add? She's trying hard to connect on a human level with her new castaways. Is she a little too smiley and happy-go-lucky? Maybe. But she knows she's on the bottom, as is Alex, who appreciates Shannon's efforts to boost them into the majority. But when Alex and Steven compare notes, they, too, are sus af. With everyone already on high alert, Sage swoops in to counter Shannon's hard work, calling her a "shark" who plays to people's vulnerabilities. Ruh-roh, Shaggy. Is this island not big enough for the both of them?
One could say that the season's biggest battle lies between the original Hina members and the original Uli tribe, but I'd counter that Shannon vs. Sage is the season's most interesting conflict right now. And while I don't typically root for any particular tribe to lose or suffer, I want to... nay, need to see this Shannon vs. Sage showdown that's been brewing over at Kele. Shannon might not even fully understand everything that's been rifling through Sage's brain, but if and when this tribe loses, game. on. I'll bring the popcorn.
Meanwhile at Hina, Jason is the only OG Hina in his crew. His goal: Break the former tribal lines and start building personal relationships. How's that going to happen? With some Pokémon chat, of course! Even though your boy couldn't separate the Squirtles from the Charizards (me. I am your boy.), all the nerdy discourse seems legit and opens up a dialogue (hi Aubry!) with Jawan, who hopes to secure some allies should the Uli/Hina tribal lines dissipate.
Journey Time!
But hold on a minute! We interrupt this "Survivor" recap for an on-location live report from Fiji's Mamanuca Islands! Jawan Pitts, a 28-year-old video editor from Los Angeles, has once again stolen the belongings of fellow tribemate, Savannah Louie. The suspect in question previously stole the woman's bag to collect firewood which caused a ruckus on the former Uli beach. It remains to be seen whether Louie is planning on pressing charges.
Look, I get being irritated. You only have a couple items you can claim as your own out there, and Jawan is getting his sand and cooties all over her cool "Survivor" schwag. But are a couple small mistakes that have nothing to do with the game enough to get one's name written down? YUP! Why not? Any reason to oust someone is a good enough reason, in my book. But just imagine: What would Savannah have done if she had fallen victim to the infamous Shoe Bandit?! Oh, how we're due for a good old fashioned #SurvivorMeltdown!
When boats pull up to the camps, MC and Nate are the selected duo to head out on a mysterious potential-advantage-earning journey. (Cheeky move by Jawan for suggesting that his tribe pick rocks and then rigging it for Nate!) So when the two arrive to their task, they must work together to move a pile of heavy sandbags down the beach before time runs out. Fail, and they both lose their votes. Nate uses the time to get to know MC a bit, while they transform into absolute workhorses. (The editors take a few seconds show their tribemates back at camp taking a relaxing little nap. Love it!)
Of course, there's a twist. There's an advantage hidden in the jungle and either of them can race off to find it whenever they'd like. But if the sandbag task isn't completed by the end of the time, votes will be lost! However, if someone finds the advantage, his or her vote is automatically restored. Nate smartly knows he's outmatched by MC (the woman is a beast!), so he makes a pitch. Get the bags task 99.9% completed together and then run off and look for the advantage. MC agrees and that's what they do. Nate takes this a step further, calling her out of the jungle by saying they're running out of time, when... there was so much time left to search! Very well played by Nate. (As for him telling his tribe there wasn't an advantage up for grabs? I don't know about that. Couldn't MC blow up that lie come merge time? Was that worth lying about? What do you think? Tell me in the comments!)
Sage Forever and Ever
Back at Kele beach, Sage seizes an opportunity. She reveals to the former Hinas that Rizo is the one who found the Beware Advantage for Uli, and since his tribe lost the last immunity challenge, they can only assume that he has an idol. This gains her a lot of favor with the majority, who very well may be deciding between Sage and Shannon in the next day or two or three. There's another scene with Sage and Shannon where the two seem chummy enough, but Sage making weird faces behind Shan's back? Gold. Sage forever, I say! She thinks Shannon views her as a "wounded puppy" that just needs assurance. She also says that Shannon thinks she's stupid, but she's actually a wolf, baby, and she's ready to eat! A-wooooooo!
At the immunity challenge, players must carry a large cage from the water to the beach, then sink balls into some tall baskets. There's also a reward on the line in the form of four chickens. (IS THAT GOOD ENOUGH FOR YOU, SOPHIE?!) Also, shoutout to Kristina for cheering her squad on from the Sandra Diaz-Twine-Sponsored Sit Out Bench, while also searching her seat with a fine-tooth comb for an advantage. You love to see it!
Kele pulls out the win. Great for them, but kind of a bummer for us, right? We won't get to see how this Sage/Shannon beef shakes out... yet. Oh, well!
The Tribe Has Spoken
With Jason still on the outs at Hina, the name of the game is: Prevent him from using his Shot in the Dark. Continuing to pick off old Hina is a safe strategy, but even though Jawan likes the guy, he just wants to make him feel comfortable. For Savannah, however, her eyes are still on Jawan. Not only is Jawan a solid back-up plan in case Jason hits his Shot in the Dark, but voting out Jawan would tell the other tribe that the former Ulis aren't trying to target all Hinas. It's all about optics, people! (Plus, girl's got a vendetta against this guy, right?)
At Tribal Council, Savannah speaks on the exhaustion they're all feeling, while Jawan questions his own communication skills. (I don't know why, but I have such a soft spot for my man Jawan — I just do!) Jason says it's naive to ever feel safe in this game, and as the odd man out, he's right on the money there. Self doubt, paranoia and a brewing war are all discussed, with some members even saying that Jason could be a salve for them in a soon-to-come merge situation. But are they going to risk keeping him around?
"Uncle Jeff" tallies the votes and zero Shots in the Dark are played. Unfortunately for Jason, he really was at the bottom, and he's swiftly and unanimously voted out of the game.
Did you think Jason was gonna get cooked? Go full tilt boogie in that comments section!