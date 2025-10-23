What To Watch Thursday: Nobody Wants This Season 2, NCIS: Tony & Ziva Finale And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Nobody Wants This" is back, "Elsbeth" reunites with a familiar face and "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" wraps its freshman run.
Showtimes for Thursday, October 23, 2025
Allen Iv3rson
The three-part docuseries chronicles the NBA legend's ascent to become of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time.
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
Season 2 premiere: Fionna and Cake face new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
Season 6 premiere: The Duncans grapple with the news of Roman's abduction as Brother Elijah vows revenge; Junior and his allies make another move against their rivals.
The Kardashians
Season 7 premiere: Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are all back for another round of family antics.
Married at First Sight
Season 19 premiere: In Austin, 10 singles prepare to marry strangers; one newlywed clashes with their in-laws and another faces a shocking twist with their new family.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Season 1 finale: To stop a deadly international attack, Tony and Ziva risk it all and learn who they can trust. (Not yet renewed.)
Nobody Wants This
Season 2 premiere: Joanne and Noah are committed to merging their lives — and loved ones — together, but their differences are hard to ignore.
Reasonable Doubt
Jax confronts her fears and perceptions of parenthood rooted in past trauma; Daniel gets messy chasing a key witness who could change the case.
9-1-1
Athena and Hen face increasing dangers in space as friends try to get them home safely; the 118 continues to help victims of the geostorm and falling debris.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her attention from men in town; Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game.
Hell's Kitchen
The chefs must blend two distinct state delicacies into one dish; teams serve a dining room packed with VIPs, including a bachelor party and University of Connecticut Basketball legends.
Law & Order
A law partner with prominent government clients is murdered; Baxter must consider making political concessions for the case to be a success.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
Jenn and Shannon's friendship is called into question; Emily tries one last time to broker peace between Tamra and Gretchen.
Thursday Night Football
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Ghosts
Sam and Jay try to impress their city friends; a misplaced bookcase threatens an important speech from Thor; Isaac rallies the ghosts to help navigate a customer service ordeal.
9-1-1: Nashville
Ryan steps up to lead Station 113; the team responds to a call of a child trapped in a trailer hanging off a bridge; Blythe pays a long-overdue visit to Dixie.
Law & Order: SVU
When a woman in active labor is abducted, Rollins and Curry look to her doula for an account of events; Carisi tries to get a confession in front of the jury.
Matlock
Matty and Olympia find out that the executive committee has flown in after learning of a security breach at the firm; the team takes on a case involving hot chicken restaurants.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Recruits are split into teams for an intensive race in the blistering heat; pairs of competitors must backwards dive off a platform in sync.
Elsbeth
A "grief influencer" (guest star Julia Fox) finds herself in a fatal reunion with her husband, as Elsbeth reconnects with Detective Kaya Blanke.
Grey's Anatomy
A high-risk lung transplant pushes the surgical team to their limits; Bailey juggles a trauma patient whose treatment hangs in the balance.