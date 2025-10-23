WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Nobody Wants This Season 2, NCIS: Tony & Ziva Finale And More

By Claire Franken
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Thursday, October 23, 2025 Netflix

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Nobody Wants This" is back, "Elsbeth" reunites with a familiar face and "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" wraps its freshman run.

Showtimes for Thursday, October 23, 2025

ET

Allen Iv3rson

Prime Video

The three-part docuseries chronicles the NBA legend's ascent to become of the most tenacious and exhilarating basketball players of all time.

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake

HBO Max

Season 2 premiere: Fionna and Cake face new adventures while Huntress Wizard embarks on a desperate quest with fatal consequences.

Carl Weber's The Family Business

BET+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 6 premiere: The Duncans grapple with the news of Roman's abduction as Brother Elijah vows revenge; Junior and his allies make another move against their rivals.

The Kardashians

Hulu

Season 7 premiere: Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are all back for another round of family antics.

Married at First Sight

Peacock FIRST FOUR EPISODES

Season 19 premiere: In Austin, 10 singles prepare to marry strangers; one newlywed clashes with their in-laws and another faces a shocking twist with their new family.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Paramount+

Season 1 finale: To stop a deadly international attack, Tony and Ziva risk it all and learn who they can trust. (Not yet renewed.)

Nobody Wants This

Netflix 10-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: Joanne and Noah are committed to merging their lives — and loved ones — together, but their differences are hard to ignore.

Reasonable Doubt

Hulu

Jax confronts her fears and perceptions of parenthood rooted in past trauma; Daniel gets messy chasing a key witness who could change the case.

ET

9-1-1

ABC

Athena and Hen face increasing dangers in space as friends try to get them home safely; the 118 continues to help victims of the geostorm and falling debris.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

CBS

Mandy's new role as weekend weather girl gets her attention from men in town; Connor turns to Jim for help when he's asked to play the organ at the high school baseball game.

Hell's Kitchen

Fox

The chefs must blend two distinct state delicacies into one dish; teams serve a dining room packed with VIPs, including a bachelor party and University of Connecticut Basketball legends.

Law & Order

NBC

A law partner with prominent government clients is murdered; Baxter must consider making political concessions for the case to be a success.

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo

Jenn and Shannon's friendship is called into question; Emily tries one last time to broker peace between Tamra and Gretchen.

ET

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

ET

Ghosts

CBS

Sam and Jay try to impress their city friends; a misplaced bookcase threatens an important speech from Thor; Isaac rallies the ghosts to help navigate a customer service ordeal.

ET

9-1-1: Nashville

ABC

Ryan steps up to lead Station 113; the team responds to a call of a child trapped in a trailer hanging off a bridge; Blythe pays a long-overdue visit to Dixie.

Law & Order: SVU

NBC

When a woman in active labor is abducted, Rollins and Curry look to her doula for an account of events; Carisi tries to get a confession in front of the jury.

Matlock

CBS

Matty and Olympia find out that the executive committee has flown in after learning of a security breach at the firm; the team takes on a case involving hot chicken restaurants. 

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fox

Recruits are split into teams for an intensive race in the blistering heat; pairs of competitors must backwards dive off a platform in sync.

ET

Elsbeth

CBS

A "grief influencer" (guest star Julia Fox) finds herself in a fatal reunion with her husband, as Elsbeth reconnects with Detective Kaya Blanke. 

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

A high-risk lung transplant pushes the surgical team to their limits; Bailey juggles a trauma patient whose treatment hangs in the balance.

