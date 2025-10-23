Chicago Fire Responds To A Devastating Call Close To Home — Plus, What Happened On Med And P.D.
Firehouse 51 isn't just responding to a call close to home this week, it's responding to a fire inside the home of one of its own.
In Wednesday's episode of "Chicago Fire," when the team receives a call about a fire at Herrmann's address, they race to the scene in a frenzy. While driving over, Herrmann tries to reach his wife and kids, but is mostly concerned with getting in touch with Annabelle, who had stayed home from school that morning.
Once they arrive, Herrmann rushes through every room of his home, which is completely engulfed by now, calling out for his daughter. Meanwhile, Cindy arrives outside, telling Severide that Annabelle had actually decided to go to school; nobody was in the house. Severide relays the information to his crew inside, giving Herrmann some time to finally allow the circumstances to set in: His family's home is burning down along with all its memories.
He doesn't want to give up without a fight, but the fire is too strong. An explosion is imminent, and the team stands down. After leaving the scene, the firehouse springs into action: Mouch finds a place for Herrmann and his family to stay, and Stella and Severide round up some essentials to share.
The devastation has some unexpected consequences, too. Stella and Isaiah become even more distant after the boy empathizes with Herrmann's kids in a way his foster mom can't understand. He knows the emotional toll a tragedy like this can have on a boy his age. Meanwhile, the whole thing brings Severide and Isaiah even closer together as they investigate the cause of the blaze together.
Elsewhere, Violet and Novak face some hurdles in starting up their trainings for the firefighters to help out the paramedics. Herrmann was supposed to help them lead the lessons, but now they're stuck with a needle-phobic Capp. And, of course, their first call is to an acupuncture studio — when it rains, it pours!
The episode ends on a happier note, with Herrmann delivering the wedding ring of his mother-in-law to Cindy. This would've been a romantic moment, but we're really too busy 'shipping Mouch and Herrmann's friendship; it was Mouch who found the heirloom in the wreckage.
What did you think of the emotional "Chicago Fire" episode? How will Herrmann and his family recover from this tragedy? Scroll down for a recap of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D.", then hit the comments with all your #OneChicago thoughts!
What Happened on Chicago Med?
Bad news, #Rasher fans: Ripley is apparently spending a lot of time with Sadie. So much time, in fact, that he offers his vacant apartment to Frost, who's been sleeping at the hospital after his sublet recently fell through.
Aside from that minor personal development, the rest of Wednesday's episode mostly focuses on the medical drama at Gaffney. (I suppose that is the genre!) Lenox and Frost both find themselves meddling in the personal lives of patients again — but for good reason, of course!
Lenox treats a woman who is the victim of domestic abuse, but doesn't want any help from the staff. Without explicitly saying it, Lenox makes it clear to the husband that she knows what's going on here. He, of course, doesn't admit to anything, and ominously thanks the doctor for all her special attention before leaving the hospital with his wife. He doesn't know that Lenox had taken her patient's phone and entered her contact information, and something about this interaction feels like we might see this couple again.
Meanwhile, Frost is treating a young girl with an autoimmune deficiency who finds out she isn't biologically related to her mother during testing for a stem cell transplant. Apparently, there was a mix-up years ago at an IVF clinic. The staff tracks down the biological mom, who turns out to be a match and makes her stem cell donation with only a little bit of behind-the-scenes drama.
Elsewhere, Charles and Archer lend a hand — pun intended! — to a man who severed his own hand in order to avoid hurting someone. He's been having visions of strangling people, and is worried he may act on them. Charles smartly finds a new use for some medical technology to help convince the man that he is not evil, he is just suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. With some encouragement, the man agrees to get his hand sewn back on — another patient has been saved at Gaffney.
What Happened on Chicago P.D.?
Voight's past is coming back to haunt him — and we're not talking about his poor decisions at work.
Our Sergeant receives an ominous manila envelope on his windshield, and he wants to know who put it there. He enlists Trudy for help tracking down the source of the delivery, but he doesn't share what's inside.
While Voight deals with that personal investigation on the side, the Intelligence Unit is facing a string of violent robberies, prompting Imani and Voight to team up in search of a suspect. Their manhunt takes them to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, where Imani puts on the performance of a lifetime pretending to be an addict who recently relapsed. She tells the AA leader she needs the number of her sponsor, who's actually just the suspect's girlfriend.
Voight wonders how Imani looks so familiar with the culture of an AA meeting — something we, too, are wondering! She reveals that she's been going to meetings looking for her sister, whom she last saw when she was just eight years old.
But Imani isn't the only one with secrets to share: The episode ends by circling back to that envelope. Turns out, it's a photo of Voight as young boy, beat and battered lying in a hospital bed.