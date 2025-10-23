Stranger Things' Series Finale To Be Screened In Theaters — Find Out When It Releases

Only two months remain before "Stranger Things" wraps up for good — and it's getting quite the send-off.

Netflix announced on Thursday that the sci-fi thriller's forthcoming series finale will be screened in select theaters in the United States and Canada. The episode will hit more than 350 theaters beginning Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 5 pm PT — coinciding with the finale's streaming release on Netflix — and running through Jan. 1, 2026.

"We're beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of 'Stranger Things' in theaters — it's something we've dreamed about for years, and we're so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria] and everyone at Netflix for making it happen," series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b***hin' — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

Earlier this month, the Duffer Brothers expressed their hope to Variety that the "Stranger Things" conclusion might be seen in theaters, but Netflix's chief creative officer Bajaria appeared to nix the idea at the time.

"A lot of people — a lot, a lot, a lot of people — have watched 'Stranger Things' on Netflix," she said. "It has not suffered from lack of conversation or community or sharing or fandom. I think releasing it on Netflix is giving the fans what they want." (A source maintains to TVLine, though, that the theatrical release deal has been in the works for some time.)

As previously reported, the fifth and final "Stranger Things" season will release in three parts: Volume 1 (consisting of four episodes) drops Wednesday, Nov. 26; Volume 2 (consisting of three episodes) drops Christmas Day; and the series finale lands on New Year's Eve.

Specific theater locations and attendance information for the finale event will be announced later this year. Do you plan to watch the final "Stranger Things" episode on the silver screen?