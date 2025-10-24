What To Watch Friday: MLB World Series Begins, NBA On Prime And More
On TV this Friday: The Dodgers face the Blue Jays in the Fall Classic, the NBA makes its Prime Video debut and "Invasion" wraps Season 3.
Showtimes for October 24, 2025
A House of Dynamite
When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond; Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson star.
Invasion
Season 3 finale: Trevante, Jamila and Nikhil face the deepest level of alien horror; Aneesha takes on Infinitas; Mitsuki makes a world-altering decision.
LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins
As Anna and Elsa struggle to break free of the bounds of tradition, the Duke of Weselton has other plans for their beloved home — alongside a flock of menacing puffins.
The Last Frontier
A state trooper goes missing, widening Frank’s investigation; Sarah grows concerned over Luke’s whereabouts.
Leslie Jones: Life Part 2
The comedian shares stories about her life, including experiences with soulmates, therapy and even her own funeral.
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
Stretching his comfort zone, Eugene hits the streets and markets of the Blue City (Jodhpur), then meets some pro cricket players in Jaipur.
Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost
Ben Stiller tells the story of his parents — comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara — exploring their impact on popular culture and at home, where the lines between family and art often blurred.
Weapons
When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance; Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan star.
NBA on Prime
The Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks. Then at 10 pm, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.
MLB World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.
On Brand With Jimmy Fallon
The On Brand Agency whips up a web series that promotes KitchenAid products alongside A-list talent; the creatives have one chance to prove themselves before a shocking elimination.
Sheriff Country
Mickey’s personal and professional lines blur as she investigates a harrowing missing persons case all while trying to protect her daughter, whose connection to a crime scene raises unsettling questions.
The Couple Next Door
Season 2 finale: Relationships are imploding and the fallout seems to have deadly consequences; Leo is in a race against time to try and uncover who is really behind the deaths at the hospital.
Fire Country
Station 42 faces a high-stakes wildfire that tests their unity, leadership and personal resilience; the new battalion chief (Shawn Hatosy) is on site — and his polarizing leadership style gets under everyone’s skin.
Boston Blue
Lena and Danny are pulled into a high-stakes murder investigation when a whistleblower tied to one of Mae's court cases is found dead.
Everything On the Menu With Braun Strowman
Series premiere: The WWE legend swaps body slams for bite-sized adventures at some of America's favorite local eateries.