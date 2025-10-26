What To Watch Sunday: IT: Welcome To Derry And Talamasca: The Secret Order Debut, Mayor Of Kingstown Returns And More
Showtimes for October 26, 2025
Hal & Harper
In Episode 3 (of 8), Hal & Harper (series creator Cooper Raiff and Lili Reinhart) navigate social life in elementary school while Dad (Mark Ruffalo) reckons with emotional wounds of the past and present.
Mayor of Kingstown
Season 4 premiere: Mike works every angle to protect his brother while contending with new forces in Kingstown; Evelyn sets her sights on Ian; Bunny allows himself to imagine a different future.
Tulsa King
Dwight scrambles to keep his bourbon business alive, organizing covert shipments while facing threats from Dunmire and Quiet Ray.
The Simpsons
Springfield’s men are in crisis.
Universal Basic Guys
The Hoagies go down the shore; Tammy tries to make amends with her estranged sister.
Billy the Kid
As Garrett doggedly searches the New Mexico Territory savagely interrogating Billy's friends and supporters, their silence gives him the opportunity to stay one step ahead of the determined pursuit.
The Guest
Ria faces the police, while trying to pick up the pieces with Lee.
Halloween Wars
Season 15 finale: The final two teams create modern spell-casting scenes that include one special effect and three complete characters; the winners of the $25,000 prize are revealed.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Series premiere: The prequel follows the events of the 1960s, all of which lead up to the first film in the Stephen King franchise; Jovan Adepo, James Remar and Bill Skarsgård star.
Krapopolis
Shlub's Endless Wine, Cheese and Pita Festival causes a famine; Stupendous and Deliria have a girls weekend.
Maigret
As Maigret reels from his failure to protect Fumal, he also suffers a personal blow.
Talamasca: The Secret Order
Series premiere: A secretive agency monitors and protects humanity from the supernatural world; William Fichtner and Nicholas Denton star.
Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread
Tony searches for a taste of his roots in São Paulo, Brazil, home to one of the largest Lebanese populations in the world.
Bob's Burgers
Louise and Gene try to help Tina clear her name after she is fired as a Hall Monitor.
The Road
The remaining 11 musicians board the tour bus bound for Dallas, where they perform in front of a live crowd that includes executive producer Taylor Sheridan.
The Chair Company
After an unnerving encounter, Ron installs a security system at his house and doubles down on his pursuit.