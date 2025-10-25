What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales And More

To help you navigate the best of broadcast, cable and streaming, TVLine offers curated daily, weekly and monthly What to Watch columns, along with an overview of every new TV show premiering in 2025.

This week, you'll find six series premieres (including "IT: Welcome to Derry" and "Talamasca: The Secret Order"), nine returning shows (including "The Witcher" and "Mayor of Kingstown") and eight finales (including "Only Murders in the Building" and "Slow Horses").

SUNDAY, OCT. 26

📺 "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 (Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "Halloween Wars" Season 15 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 pm "IT: Welcome to Derry" (HBO)

The prequel brings back Bill Skarsgård to reprise his film role as the terrifying clown Pennywise.

📺 9 pm "Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" (AMC, two-episode premiere)

A secret organization is responsible for tracking and containing witches, vampires, werewolves and other creatures scattered around the globe.

MONDAY, OCT. 27

🏀 7 pm Peacock NBA Monday begins (Peacock)

📺 8 pm "Finding Mr. Christmas" Season 2 (Hallmark Channel)

📺 9 pm "Baked With Love: Holiday" (Hallmark Channel)

Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland.

📺 9 pm "Halloween Baking Championship" Season 11 finale (Food Network)

📺 9 pm "Kissinger" (PBS, two-night event)

The two-part docuseries offers an incisive portrait of Henry Kissinger, the enigmatic power broker who served in the topmost echelons of American diplomacy.

TUESDAY, OCT. 28

📺 "Chad Powers" Season 1 finale (Hulu)

📺 "Don't Date Brandon" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)

The docuseries follows a modern romance that spiraled into a dangerous game of deception.

📺 "Nightmares of Nature" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)

📺 "Only Murders in the Building" Season 5 finale (Hulu)

📺 9 pm "The Oval" Season 6B (BET)

📺 10 pm "High Potential" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)

🎥 7 pm Country Doctor (HBO documentary short)

Dr. James Graham, of Fairfax, Okla., fights to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.

🤣 "Mo Amer: Wild World" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 29

📺 "Down Cemetery Road" (Apple TV+, two-episode premiere)

When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, a neighbor (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of a private investigator (Emma Thompson).

📺 "Hazbin Hotel" Season 2 (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Ink Master" Season 17 (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)

📺 "Selling Sunset" Season 9 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Slow Horses" Season 5 finale (Apple TV+)

📺 "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 3 (Disney+, all nine shorts)

📺 9 pm "Love Is Blind: The Reunion" (Netflix)

🎥 "Ballad of a Small Player" (Netflix movie)

Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler (Colin Farrell) running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.

🎥 "Hedda" (Prime Video movie)

From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's classic play led by Tessa Thompson in the titular role.

THURSDAY, OCT. 30

📺 "The Witcher" Season 4 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

🎥 "Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers" (Netflix documentary)

Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.

🎥 "Jurassic Park Rebirth" (Peacock)

🎥 "Sorry, Baby" (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, OCT. 31

📺 "The Reluctant Traveler" Season 3 finale (Apple TV+)

📺 8 pm "On Brand With Jimmy Fallon" Season 1 finale (NBC, next day on Peacock)

SATURDAY, NOV. 1

🎥 8 pm "Christmas of Giving" (Great American Family movie)

A non-profit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).

🎥 8 pm "Christmas On Duty" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Rival Marines (Janel Parrish and Parker Young) find love while stuck on Christmas duty.

What are you watching this week? Leave your lists in a comment below.