What To Watch Saturday: Robert Buckley Christmas Movie, MLB World Series Game 2 And More

On TV this Saturday: Robert Buckley finds love at Christmastime, the World Series continues and Paula Poundstone appears on "Have I Got News for You."
Showtimes for October 25, 2025
College Football
ABC
- Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (12 pm)
- Alabama vs. South Carolina (3:30 pm)
- Texas A&M vs. LSU (7:30 pm)
CBS
- Minnesota vs. Iowa (3:30 pm)
The CW
- SMU vs. Wake Forest (12 pm)
- Toledo vs. Washington State (3:30 pm)
ESPN
- Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech (12 pm)
- Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (3:30 pm)
- Stanford vs. Miami (7 pm)
- Colorado vs. Utah (10:15 pm)
Fox
- UCLA vs. Indiana (12 pm)
- BYU vs. Iowa State (3:30 pm)
NBC
- Michigan vs. Michigan State (7:30 pm)
MLB World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays face off in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.
A Royal Icing Christmas
A princess (Ellise Roth) escapes to a New England town, where a baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Callum Buckley) — show her that love may be life's true crowning achievement.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny chow down alongside 1988’s "Beetlejuice."
Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!
A weatherman (Robert Buckley) finds love with his former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) when he returns home for Christmas.
Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie
A woman (Garcelle Beauvais) leverages her network to launch a grassroots rescue to find her neurodivergent niece.
Have I Got News for You
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and comedian Paula Poundstone join the panel.
Austin City Limits
Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee perform.