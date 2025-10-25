WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Robert Buckley Christmas Movie, MLB World Series Game 2 And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, October 25, 2025 Hallmark Media

On TV this Saturday: Robert Buckley finds love at Christmastime, the World Series continues and Paula Poundstone appears on "Have I Got News for You."

Showtimes for October 25, 2025

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC

  • Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma (12 pm)
  • Alabama vs. South Carolina (3:30 pm)
  • Texas A&M vs. LSU (7:30 pm)

CBS

  • Minnesota vs. Iowa (3:30 pm)

The CW

  • SMU vs. Wake Forest (12 pm)
  • Toledo vs. Washington State (3:30 pm)

ESPN

  • Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech (12 pm)
  • Missouri vs. Vanderbilt (3:30 pm)
  • Stanford vs. Miami (7 pm)
  • Colorado vs. Utah (10:15 pm)

Fox

  • UCLA vs. Indiana (12 pm)
  • BYU vs. Iowa State (3:30 pm)

NBC

  • Michigan vs. Michigan State (7:30 pm)
ET

MLB World Series

Fox

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays face off in Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

ET

A Royal Icing Christmas

Great American Family MOVIE PREMIERE

A princess (Ellise Roth) escapes to a New England town, where a baking contest — and an unexpected romance (Callum Buckley) — show her that love may be life's true crowning achievement.

Dinner and a Movie

TBS

Jason and Jenny chow down alongside 1988’s "Beetlejuice."

Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A weatherman (Robert Buckley) finds love with his former classmate (Kimberley Sustad) when he returns home for Christmas.

Taken at a Truck Stop: A Black Girl Missing Movie

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman (Garcelle Beauvais) leverages her network to launch a grassroots rescue to find her neurodivergent niece.

ET

Have I Got News for You

CNN

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and comedian Paula Poundstone join the panel.

ET

Austin City Limits

PBS

Charley Crockett and Waxahatchee perform.

