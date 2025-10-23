NCIS: Tony & Ziva Finale Delivers A Major #Tiva Update — Plus, [Spoiler] Dies!

Once they know their daughter is safe, Tony and Ziva make a run for it. They end up wandering through Graves' gardens, arguing about whether Jonah needs to be murdered. Ziva thinks it's their only chance at survival, while Tony believes they could live a happy life on the run. Amid their trademark bickering, the couple manages to crack the vault's code by noticing a pattern in the number of statues in the garden.

Armed with the code, the thing that Jonah so desperately wants, the couple returns to the man's lair to try and use the information as leverage to ensure Tali's safety. The code works, and #Tiva gets the vault open, at which point Jonah reveals his plan to dominate the world's warlords by using the Reigning Fire weapons.

All the while, Jonah is completely oblivious to the work Boris and Claudette have been doing behind the scenes all along. The pair successfully hacks 9.4 with a virus that replaces the intended drone targets with Jonah himself. When Jonah plugs the drive into the Reigning Fire server, he's surprised to find the targets setting their sights on him. The machines are programmed to bring the man alive to the authorities. Though if he resists, they are ordered to kill — and resists he does!

Hoping to outrun his own capture, Jonah hops into a machine known for its speed and durability — a Jeep. Unfortunately for #Tiva, this means the saga is not yet over: Tali is hiding in the backseat of the very car Jonah steals. Now, everything becomes very fast and furious as Tony races to rescue his daughter, car-surfing his way to the moving vehicle. He manages to hop in, save his daughter, and stop Jonah's tirade. The villain is ultimately led away at gunpoint by Martine while Boris unplugs 9.4 and destroys it.