NCIS: Tony & Ziva Finale Delivers A Major #Tiva Update — Plus, [Spoiler] Dies!
While we're disappointed the "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" finale didn't offer a real wedding to bookend the premiere's fake one, #Tiva fans still got a little something to celebrate.
In Thursday's Season 1 finale, Tony and Ziva embark on a mission to save Tali from Jonah's henchmen after she was taken hostage in the penultimate hour. They end up confronting Jonah head on, meeting him at Aaron Graves' compound where he's trying to gain access to the Reigning Fire's drone servers. There, Jonah blackmails Tony and Ziva, forcing them to record confessions to all of his crimes — including the murder of Henry — and demands their help in accessing the drone servers, which are locked behind a vault.
While Tony and Ziva keep Jonah occupied, Martine and Sophie team up to go rescue Tali, who is being guarded elsewhere in a tower. (The group had decided to trust Martine, believing she could be an asset in defeating Jonah.) Martine uses her former relationship with Jonah to help get past the front guard, and rescue the girl.
Graves' Gardens
Once they know their daughter is safe, Tony and Ziva make a run for it. They end up wandering through Graves' gardens, arguing about whether Jonah needs to be murdered. Ziva thinks it's their only chance at survival, while Tony believes they could live a happy life on the run. Amid their trademark bickering, the couple manages to crack the vault's code by noticing a pattern in the number of statues in the garden.
Armed with the code, the thing that Jonah so desperately wants, the couple returns to the man's lair to try and use the information as leverage to ensure Tali's safety. The code works, and #Tiva gets the vault open, at which point Jonah reveals his plan to dominate the world's warlords by using the Reigning Fire weapons.
All the while, Jonah is completely oblivious to the work Boris and Claudette have been doing behind the scenes all along. The pair successfully hacks 9.4 with a virus that replaces the intended drone targets with Jonah himself. When Jonah plugs the drive into the Reigning Fire server, he's surprised to find the targets setting their sights on him. The machines are programmed to bring the man alive to the authorities. Though if he resists, they are ordered to kill — and resists he does!
Hoping to outrun his own capture, Jonah hops into a machine known for its speed and durability — a Jeep. Unfortunately for #Tiva, this means the saga is not yet over: Tali is hiding in the backseat of the very car Jonah steals. Now, everything becomes very fast and furious as Tony races to rescue his daughter, car-surfing his way to the moving vehicle. He manages to hop in, save his daughter, and stop Jonah's tirade. The villain is ultimately led away at gunpoint by Martine while Boris unplugs 9.4 and destroys it.
#Tiva Forever!
Martine is then welcomed back into Interpol, and Jonah dies by an apparent suicide in prison. It all looks a little fishy, though, when the prison's chief of security calls Martine to break the news. The woman knows details about Jonah's death that only a person at the scene could've known, suggesting that Martine may have somehow orchestrated Jonah's death and staged it as a suicide.
But then we get to the best finale moment: #Tiva gets vulnerable, something that we've all been waiting for! The two tell Tali they want to start dating again, and their daughter gives them her blessing. (Aw!) Once they're alone, Ziva gives Tony a gift: a photo of Henry and Tali smiling together. The gesture isn't just to honor the life of Tony's friend, but it's also a sort of olive branch — a token of apology from Ziva for being so critical of Henry early on.
They share a kiss, launching a montage of all their best moments from the season. Every look of defiance, love, bravery and fear exchanged between them is replayed as they find themselves back together once again. It's intimate, emotional... so perfectly #Tiva.
What did you think of the "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" finale? Were you just melting at the final #Tiva scene? After you grade the episode — and Season 1 overall — head to the comments with your thoughts.