Save The Dates: Wicked Sets NBC Debut, Duchovny & Co. In Malice Trailer And More

NBC is planning a "Wicked" big deal just before the holidays get underway.

The hit musical film will premiere on the broadcast network on Wednesday, Nov. 19, TVLine has learned. The movie will get underway at 8/7c.

A few weeks before the telecast, on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 pm, NBC will air "Wicked: One Wonderful Night," a two-hour concert special featuring performances by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and more member of the "Wicked" cast. The event will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

All of this, of course, is leading up to the Nov. 21 theatrical premiere of "Wicked: For Good," the film that will tell (per the official release) "the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz."

In other scheduling news...

* Prime Video has released the official trailer for "Malice," a six-episode psychological thriller starring David Duchovny ("The X-Files") and Carice Van Houten ("Game of Thrones") as Jamie and Nat, a well-off couple who hire a tutor named Adam (played by Jack Whitehall, "The Afterparty") who wreaks havoc in their well-off family and plots to bring them all down. "When Adam's obsession with the family raises questions," the official logline reads, "those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters — but is it too late to save his family? In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within?" Watch the trailer below:

* "Tiffany Haddish Goes Off," a "Girls Trip"-inspired docuseries that follows the comedic actress and her friends on an African vacation, will premiere on Thursday, Nov. 13, on Peacock. Watch a trailer:

* Ooh, "Selling the O.C." boss Jason is bringing in some realtors from San Diego in the Netflix reality series' upcoming fourth season, which drops Wednesday, Nov. 12 — how do we think that's going to go over at the Oppenheim Group office? Watch a trailer and find out:

* "The Materialists," Celine Song's 2025 romantic dramedy starring Dakota Johnson ("Ben and Kate"), Chris Evans ("Defending Jacob") and Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us"), will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Nov. 7, and will debut on the linear network on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 8/7c.