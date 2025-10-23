The Rainmaker Renewed For Season 2 At USA Network

We've got some good news from the jury: "The Rainmaker" will return.

USA Network has renewed the courtroom drama for Season 2, the network announced on Thursday, with the second season slated to premiere next year. USA also released a video on Instagram of the cast sharing the news with each other.

"The verdict is in — 'The Rainmaker' is returning for Season 2 on USA Network," Val Boreland, entertainment president at USA parent company Versant, said in a statement. "Along with our brilliant showrunner Michael Seitzman and our partners at Lionsgate and Blumhouse, we're thrilled to build on the momentum and deliver another compelling chapter of this gripping legal drama for our viewers."

Based on the John Grisham bestseller that also spawned a 1997 Matt Damon movie, "The Rainmaker" stars Milo Callaghan as new law school grad Rudy Baylor, who gets thrown into a huge case that pits him against legal titan Leo Drummond, played by John Slattery, and Rudy's own girlfriend Sarah, played by Madison Iseman, who works for Leo's firm. Lana Parrilla co-stars as Rudy's new boss Bruiser, with P.J. Byrne as paralegal Deck.

"The Rainmaker" debuted in August with a 10-episode freshman season that wrapped up last week. (Check out our premiere recap here.) USA hails the show as its most-viewed freshman series in seven years.

