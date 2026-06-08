What To Watch Monday: Top Chef Winner Revealed, Ninja Warrior And Sesame Street Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Top Chef" declares a Season 23 winner, "American Ninja Warrior" kicks off competition, and "Sesame Street" Volume 3 lands on Netflix.
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Showtimes for June 8, 2026
Alice & Steve
Series premiere: Best friends become foes when Alice (Nicola Walker) learns Steve (Jemaine Clement) starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.
Gamechangers: The Ashlyn Harris Story
The soccer champion and women's sports advocate Ashlyn Harris shares her triumphs and defeats — both on and off the field — in this documentary.
Sesame Street
Volume 3: From blasting into space to putting on a show, the friends of Sesame Street always find fun ways to learn, play, and grow.
The 1% Club
A legendary lineup of former contenders returns for another chance to win up to $100,000.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Season 11 premiere: Captain Sandy, Aesha, Nathan, and Joe enter a new charter season, but two important crew members have a major falling out; the first docking leads to catastrophe.
Sullivan's Crossing
The rift between Cal and Maggie widens as Liam decides he's staying at the Crossing.
NBA Finals
The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs face off in the third game of the best-of-seven series.
American Ninja Warrior
Season 18 premiere: The competition kicks off in Las Vegas as ninjas from the Western Region compete in qualifiers for a spot in the all-new Regional Finals.
The Quiz With Balls
Team USA fans take on Team England fans for the chance to win $100,000.
Top Chef
Season 23 finale: The final three chefs are asked to create the best progressive four-course meal of their lives; one contestant is named the next Top Chef.
Crashers
Series premiere: New Kids on the Block singer (and home restoration expert) Jonathan Knight ambushes folks anywhere — from furniture boutiques to the hardware store or even the local paint shop — to offer them a fast-paced reno... with a catch.