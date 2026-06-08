What To Watch Monday: Top Chef Winner Revealed, Ninja Warrior And Sesame Street Return, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Monday: "Top Chef" declares a Season 23 winner, "American Ninja Warrior" kicks off competition, and "Sesame Street" Volume 3 lands on Netflix.

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