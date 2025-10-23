9-1-1: Nashville Actress Isabelle Tate Dies At 23; Star Hunter McVey Remembers Her 'Great Energy'

Isabelle Tate, an actress who recently made her TV debut in the pilot episode of ABC's "9-1-1: Nashville," has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been released, but according to Tate's official obituary, she passed away on Sunday, Oct. 19.

"9-1-1: Nashville" star Hunter McVey, who appeared alongside Tate in her on-screen debut as Julie, remembers the actress as someone with "great energy" who clearly "brought joy to a lot of people."

"I was shocked to hear the news," McVey tells People in a statement. "I didn't know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn't have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set," McVey says. "I was terrified, nervous, and after each take we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I got the pleasure of talking with her after the scene and she had such a great energy. You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people. I'm thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of 9-1-1 Nashville. Prayers for her family."

Kim McCray, of the Tennessee-based McCray Agency on Instagram, shared her own fond memories of knowing and working with Tate for many years.

"I've known Izzy since she was a teenager and she recently returned to acting," McCray's statement reads. "She booked the first series she auditioned for, 9-1-1 Nashville. She had a wonderful time. Special thanks to [Mark Fincannon and Shelby Holt] for casting her and [Caroline Locorriere] for that wonderful encouragement and nudge back to the acting world. Also to Lora Sorrentino for making her set experience a good one. My heart goes out to her wonderful mother [Katerina Kazakos Tate], her sister Daniella, family and friends. I was so lucky to know her and she will be greatly missed by so many."

The actress had regularly posted on social media about the challenges of living with a progressive neuromuscular disease, calling it a "difficult journey ... because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard."