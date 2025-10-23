Nobody Wants This Finale: Kristen Bell And Adam Brody Discuss Joanne's 'Lightbulb Moment' And Noah's Leap Of Faith In Season 2

The cast of "Nobody Wants This" sat down with TVLine to unpack Season 2's biggest relationship turns. Watch the spoiler-filled interview above, then read on for Adam Brody and Kristen Bell's reflections on Noah and Joanne's next chapter.

Early in "Nobody Wants This" Season 2, Noah and Joanne decide to table their discussion about conversion. But after Noah leaves his temple in search of a more inclusive community, the couple's differing timelines test their love like never before.

"I think he's tabled it, and he's okay with that, and now he's just hoping that he can make his life work [without rushing Joanne]," Brody tells TVLine. But in Episode 9, when the prospect of cohabitation arises, Noah draws a line in the sand.

"He's taken some of the onus off converting and is just going, 'I'm cool if we live separately; if you're cool, I'm cool,'" Brody continues.

But Joanne is not cool with it — and it nearly tears them apart.