Nobody Wants This' Jackie Tohn And Timothy Simons Discuss Sasha And Esther's Breaking Point In Season 2
The cast of "Nobody Wants This" sat down with TVLine to unpack Season 2's biggest relationship turns. Watch the spoiler-filled interview above, then read on for Jackie Tohn and Timothy Simons' reflections on Sasha and Esther's marriage — and what the finale means for them moving forward.
For much of "Nobody Wants This" Season 2, Sasha and Esther attempt to rediscover the spark that existed before marriage and parenthood. But as they try to rekindle what once made them click — and contemplate expanding their family — Esther begins questioning whether she's truly happy or just going through the motions.
"In Season 1, we saw little glimpses that they're really cute together, and of course they love each other," Jackie Tohn tells TVLine. "But in Season 2, there's a lot more intention from both of them. We're going to be fun and cute and go for it."
Timothy Simons concurs, adding: "Especially in long-term relationships, you can lose sight of just enjoying hanging out with the other person. It's really nice to see them remembering, 'We actually did used to just have a great time.' It wasn't always this hard."
Are Sasha and Esther Getting a Divorce?
In the finale, Esther makes a difficult choice about her future. She tells Sasha that their relationship isn't working — and she can't work on herself if they stay together.
"She's just been doing this life without thinking about it, and now she's looking around like, 'Why is everybody else having fun and not me?'" Tohn explains. "I don't even look at what happens at the end as her entirely leaving him. It's open for discussion. She's recognizing that she has questions to answer."
Our conversation continues in the video above with series creator Erin Foster and co-showrunner Jenni Konner, who weigh in on what Esther's decision means for her and Sasha — both together and individually — in a potential Season 3. (And as an added bonus, Simons weighs in on Sasha's dance moves.)
Watch our Q&A, then grade "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 via the following poll before leaving a comment with your full review.