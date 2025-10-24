Nobody Wants This' Jackie Tohn And Timothy Simons Discuss Sasha And Esther's Breaking Point In Season 2

The cast of "Nobody Wants This" sat down with TVLine to unpack Season 2's biggest relationship turns. Watch the spoiler-filled interview above, then read on for Jackie Tohn and Timothy Simons' reflections on Sasha and Esther's marriage — and what the finale means for them moving forward.

For much of "Nobody Wants This" Season 2, Sasha and Esther attempt to rediscover the spark that existed before marriage and parenthood. But as they try to rekindle what once made them click — and contemplate expanding their family — Esther begins questioning whether she's truly happy or just going through the motions.

"In Season 1, we saw little glimpses that they're really cute together, and of course they love each other," Jackie Tohn tells TVLine. "But in Season 2, there's a lot more intention from both of them. We're going to be fun and cute and go for it."

Timothy Simons concurs, adding: "Especially in long-term relationships, you can lose sight of just enjoying hanging out with the other person. It's really nice to see them remembering, 'We actually did used to just have a great time.' It wasn't always this hard."