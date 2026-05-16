What To Watch Saturday: Will Ferrell Hosts SNL Finale, Ronda Rousey Vs. Gina Carano, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Will Ferrell returns to Studio 8H, Ronda Rousey takes on Gina Carano, and Eurovision crowns a winner.
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Showtimes for May 16, 2026
Eurovision Song Contest Final
Finalists for the 70th annual song contest include Germany's Sarah Engels, Italy's Sal Da Vinci, France's Monroe, and more; a winner is announced live from Austria.
Faith & Forgiveness: A Duck Dynasty Love Story
Lisa (Haley Ramm) and Al Robertson (Luke Benward) — known from "Duck Dynasty" — find their marriage and faith hanging by a thread, and must decide if their love is worth fighting for.
Hannah Swensen Mysteries: Best Served Cold
When a suspect in a forgery case is murdered and the prosecutor goes missing, Hannah (Alison Sweeney) and Chad (Victor Webster) must uncover how the two cases are connected.
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano
Former UFC champion and Olympic medalist Ronda Rousey goes head-to-head with combat sports trailblazer Gina Carano, live from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever
Docuseries finale: Kara explores the growing battle between public science and private tech power.
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa
Featherweight fighters Arnold Allen and Melquizael Costa match up, live from Meta Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.
48 Hours
A dangerous secret spans multiple decades, from a deadly Monaco arson to a murder plot in New Mexico.
Saturday Night Live
Season 51 finale: Former cast member Will Ferrell hosts; Paul McCartney performs.