TVLine Asks: Did Georgie & Mandy Forget About Valerie? Were SNL Recasts Jarring? Did DWTS Defy Corporate Synergy? And More

1 | In the "Boston Blue" premiere, if Jonah had to wait to see Danny in person to invite him to Shabbat dinner, then how was he able to text him the address when they stood in Sean's hospital room? Wouldn't that imply that he already had Danny's number and could've called or texted him the invite in the first place?

2 | While watching "Saturday Night Live," which recasts did you find most jarring: Ashley Padilla and Veronika Slowikowska filling in for Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim during the latest Domingo sketch, or Padilla replacing Gardner in the Shop TV sketch?

3 | On "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," how, exactly, did a few misfired bullets from Fede set off a blaze that immediately engulfed Daryl and Carol's boat, destroying it beyond repair? And how do you think the resurfaced Stéphane Codron will figure into the fourth and final season?

4 | Given John Oliver's track record on "Last Week Tonight," were you half-expecting this week's web exclusive "Air Bud" follow-up would conclude with him revealing that he'd purchased the remaining vials of the original Buddy's semen on HBO's dime?

5 | Did Jensen Ackles bring some much needed levity to the season premiere of "Tracker"? Why can't the show have that same sense of humor to lighten the mood every week?

6 | On "The Simpsons," who is this woman who kept telling Lou to just relax and enjoy the carnival during "Treehouse of Horror"? Did we miss a wedding?

7 | We knew that Maggie wasn't going to be shot and killed in "FBI" Episode 2, but were you still surprised that she boldly walked straight up to an armed baddie without her weapon raised? And call us crazy, but did anyone else pick up on that chemistry between Jubal and Anna? Is it too early to start 'shipping them?

8 | Now that we're two episodes into "DMV," isn't it refreshing that the show didn't go the mockumentary route?

9 | Wait, did "The Neighborhood" actually take a pro stance on artificial intelligence — even after Dave lost his job to a computer-generated likeness of himself? And how, exactly, does Human Dave have access to AI Dave outside of work, if he's property of the VA?

10 | We know Bronx General is underfunded on "Brilliant Minds," and we understand his feelings of guilt, but would Dr. Sears really have been cleaning up the mess in his operating room after the procedure?

11 | We hate to knock an emotional "Dancing With the Stars" moment, but didn't you sort of wish Elaine Hendrix had been able to actually dance during the end of her Wicked Night performance, instead of going up in Elphaba's "Defying Gravity" contraption? And is anyone else shocked that "Keep the corporate synergy in the family" ABC was OK with a "Wicked"-themed "DWTS" night, given that the movie franchise is the darling of competitor NBCUniversal?

12 | "Only Murders in the Building" fans: How hard are we 'shipping Richard Kind's Vince and Jackie Hoffman's Uma? Is that not a match made in comedy heaven?

13 | If you're "NCIS" character Carla and you're a crime boss who faked her own death to evade federal authorities, maybe you shouldn't stop to grab a coffee with your granddaughter and sit outside casually chatting in plain view? And when Harriet consulted with the Department of Defense, shouldn't that have been the, um, Department of War?

14 | On "The Golden Bachelor," why did Cindy get a separate solo date apart from her family during hometowns, when the other ladies didn't? And were you kind of cheering for Cindy and Peg's daughters as they raised red flags about Mel's lack of commitment?

15 | Does Jawan deserve all the haterade Savannah's slinging his way on "Survivor"?

16 | "Chicago Fire" fans, did the way Mouch responded to Herrmann's house fire make you wonder: Are these two besties #OneChicago's strongest 'ship?!

17 | Did anyone else's skin crawl when "Chicago Med" opened Wednesday's episode with the sound of an iPhone alarm against a black screen?

18 | This fall so far, delightful "All Rise" alum Lindsay Mendez has guest-starred on "Elsbeth" and "Law & Order: SVU" — where should she show up next?

19 | Even though Natalie was a monster on this week's "Law & Order: SVU," when she got off nearly scot-free and Benson predicted that they'd see her again... did you kinda wish that we will?

20 | On "Georgie & Mandy," when Mandy was pointing out all the women who flirt with Georgie, why didn't she think to mention churchgoer Valerie? Has she already forgotten that she knocked Valerie's lights out after she kissed Georgie in Season 1?!

21 | "Nobody Wants This" fans: Were you hoping we'd see more of Noah and Big Noah's rivalry before — spoiler alert! — Noah decided to leave the temple in Episode 3?