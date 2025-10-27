Tracker Boss On 'Killing Off' Jensen Ackles' Russell And The Possibility Of A Spinoff

Russell Shaw may have been "killed off" in Sunday's "Tracker," but Jensen Ackles' character ultimately lived to fight another day.

Midway through Part 2 of the CBS drama's two-part Season 3 premiere, Colter and Russell faked the latter's death — ketchup splatter and all! — to throw The Process off their trail. It was a brief but amusing moment that showrunner Elwood Reid says perfectly captured the brothers' contrasting styles.

"We shot a whole bit where they argued about how to fake the death," Reid recalls. "Russell's the 'I've done this before' guy, while Colter's trying to do everything by the book. It was funny, but we had to cut it for time. The ketchup shot said it all — and it's perfectly on-brand for Russell."