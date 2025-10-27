What To Watch Monday: Finding Mr. Christmas Returns, NBA On Peacock And More
On TV this Monday: "Finding Mr. Christmas" begins its search for another Hallmark hunk, "FBI" welcomes a new special agent and the NBA heads to Peacock.
Showtimes for Monday, October 27, 2025
Peacock NBA Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons (7 pm); Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 pm).
Below Deck Mediterranean
A massive changeover rocks the boat; a flirty love triangle starts to heat up; the chef struggles to cater to vegan guests.
Finding Mr. Christmas
Season 2 premiere: The hunt for Hallmark's next leading man begins as 10 new hunks reinvent Santa, and then brave a ski-slope meet-cute with Janel Parrish.
The Neighborhood
Marty and Courtney's nanny search takes an awkward turn; Dave's new hobby tests everyone's patience; a miscommunication between Tina and Gemma leads to a fiery confrontation.
The Voice
The Battle Rounds end and Knockouts begin as Mega Mentors Zac Brown and John Walsh arrive to help coach the artists.
DMV
Colette is tasked with giving Noa his driving test; Ceci helps Barb get camera-ready for her new manager portrait.
Baked With Love: Holiday
Series premiere: Ten pairs of home bakers compete in a festive family-recipe bake-off, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley with guest judges Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland.
FBI
Scola and Special Agent Eva Ramos (new series regular Juliana Aidén Martinez) hit a roadblock when a murder investigation intersects with a DEA operation.
Halloween Baking Championship
Season 11 finale: The final bakers must create a most feared demise cake to win $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.
Kissinger
Over the course of two nights, the docuseries offers an incisive portrait of Henry Kissinger, the enigmatic power broker who served in the topmost echelons of American diplomacy.
Brilliant Minds
Dr. Wolf is haunted by a ghost from his past; a patient arrives at Bronx General who appears to have risen from the dead.
Watson
Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old.