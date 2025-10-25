TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Keri Russell
THE PERFORMER | Keri Russell
THE SHOW | "The Diplomat"
THE EPISODE | "Birdwatchers" (Oct. 16, 2025)
THE PERFORMANCE | Like a D.C. think tank stacked with genius-level intellects, Season 3 of Netflix's taut political thriller was stacked with Emmy-caliber acting, from Allison Janney as the brittle yet brilliant new President Grace Penn to Bradley Whitford as Grace's supremely sarcastic husband Todd. But "The Diplomat" centers on Kate Wyler, putting Keri Russell squarely in the spotlight, and Russell delivered once again this season, revealing fascinating new layers to Kate's psyche as the geopolitical stakes climbed higher than ever.
Season 3 absolutely exploded in its final episodes, and Russell was fantastic there as well, but her finest hour came back in Episode 5, when Kate and her estranged husband Hal — played by an also excellent Rufus Sewell — tried to broker an uneasy peace between them. Kate had taken a new lover in Aidan Turner's Callum, and Russell let us see the easy intimacy between them with a subtle brush of her hand against his chest. But then Hal paid her a surprise visit, and Russell shifted into rom-com mode, slapping on a phony smile for the cameras before letting her face sink into a death stare. (Even her underlings noticed: "The face is back.")
The awkwardness ratcheted up even higher as Hal directly confronted Callum, and Russell giggled her through the discomfort before warning Hal with fire in her eyes: "I can make this much, much worse." They finally had it out in a bedroom fight, and Russell and Sewell were both hitting on all cylinders as Kate and Hal dredged up years of old grudges in a matter of minutes. For just a moment, Russell's voice cracked, heartbreakingly, as Kate reminded him: "You chose this! You chose the vice presidency!" She then locked herself in a room alone and collapsed to the floor in sobs, letting out the hurt she couldn't allow anyone else to see.
In a moment of exquisitely bad timing, Kate and Hal were then scheduled to do a TV interview as husband and wife, and Russell had to put Kate's armor back on, playing the role of the upbeat spouse sitting loyally by Hal's side. But we already knew the simmering stew of emotions churning just underneath Kate's delicate features, thanks to Russell's exceptionally nuanced portrait of a woman who only looks like she has it all figured out. All of "The Diplomat's" actors deserve a standing ovation for Season 3... but we're saving our loudest cheers for Russell.
Scroll down to see who got Honorable Mention shout-outs this week...
HONORABLE MENTION: Norman Reedus
Daryl Dixon is a man of few words. (He's probably killed more walkers than he's spoken lines of dialogue in his entire time in the "Walking Dead" franchise.) But he has feelings, too, you know, and Norman Reedus gave voice to them in this week's season finale, allowing his tough-as-nails character a few minutes of subtle but effective vulnerability. As Daryl and Carol prepared to set sail for America, Daryl got reflective, realizing he's been running so long that he hardly knows how to stop, with Reedus adding an aching sense of regret to his words. This was Daryl's version of pouring his heart out, but of course, Reedus had to add a sly wink when Carol suggested that maybe he'll find a way to stop running, as Daryl replied with a deadpan "Maybe." He finally buried his head in Carol's shoulder, finding a brief glimpse of that stability he's been craving. We rarely see Daryl this thoughtful, and amid all the zombie kills, Reedus let us know that Daryl is still very much human. — D.N.
HONORABLE MENTION: Jackie Tohn and Timothy Simons
It was around this time last year that we sang Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's praises for their effortlessly charming portrayals of Joanne and Noah in Season 1 of "Nobody Wants This." Now, with Season 2 streaming, we're shining the spotlight on Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn, whose expanded roles as Noah's brother Sasha and sister-in-law Esther pay off beautifully in this latest batch of episodes. We'll refrain from spoiling what happens in the second half of the season; what we will say is that Simons and Tohn are never better than they are as Sasha and Esther work to repair their marriage and rediscover what made them click as a couple in the first place. Episode 4, in particular, is a highlight. Even though we don't spend much time with them at the dance studio, it's there they deliver some of their finest — and most joyous — work: Simons doing what he always did best on "Veep," making a total fool of himself as Sasha surprises his wife with a choreographed routine to Ariana Grande's "7 rings," and Tohn standing there in awe, with an unshakeable grin, before Esther runs up and embraces her husband. — Ryan Schwartz
