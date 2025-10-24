Every TV Show I Watched On Maternity Leave, Ranked

Exactly 14 weeks ago, my life changed in a very major way: My husband and I welcomed our first child, a baby girl. She arrived in mid-July with a full head of hair, an unbearably precious button nose, and a powerful set of lungs. She's the best.

I was away from my job on maternity leave for three months afterward, and every day of those 12 weeks brought some new and unexpected experience — usually involving this little human's bodily fluids. But thrust as I'd been into such an unpredictable chapter, one thing stayed the same: I was still watching a lot of TV. A lot of TV. And only some of it was good.

I'd hoped, of course, that I could use my work hiatus to catch up on buzzy, high-quality series that had fallen through the cracks of my watchlist. Netflix's "Adolescence" came and went from the zeitgeist before I could tune in. I'd accidentally abandoned Showtime's "Fellow Travelers" after two episodes and wanted to go back. Apple TV's "Dope Thief" had been on my radar for months.

But, as it turns out, the haze of new parenthood is not the time to give "Shōgun" and its many subtitles your full attention. Instead, our countless hours of bottle feedings and diaper changes were accompanied by addictively mindless reality shows, a few scripted newbies with easy-to-follow plots, and a couple of old favorites that brought warmth and familiarity to some long and daunting nights.

Below, using entirely subjective metrics like show quality, entertainment value, and nostalgia factor, I've ranked my small-screen experiences of the last three months. After you've perused my list, tell me: Which of these shows have you seen and/or loved (or hated!)? And what TV series have kept you company during big changes in your own life?