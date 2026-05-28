What To Watch Thursday: Hacks Ends, Criminal Minds, Deli Boys, And The Four Seasons Return, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Hacks" takes its final bow, and "Criminal Minds," "Deli Boys," and "The Four Seasons" return with new seasons.
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Showtimes for May 28, 2026
After the Flood
Season 2 finale: As the police search for Declan, a bombshell revelation threatens Jo and Pat's investigation into Mackie; the murderer is finally revealed.
Criminal Minds
Season 19 premiere: As new, terrifying predators across the U.S. challenge the BAU, the newly convicted "Sicarius Killer" Elias Voit wrestles with an unwanted celebrity that arouses the bloodlust of a fledgling serial killer.
Deli Boys
Season 2 premiere: The Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling; enter Max Sugar (Fred Armisen): casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush.
The Four Seasons
Season 2 premiere: Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow.
Scream 7
When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
In Boston, the gang travels to the birthplace of the chicken tender; things get feisty between Deena and Vinny; Angelina needs help in Jersey.
Scrabble
Word warriors face off to conquer their opponents in their journey toward the $10,000 prize.
Hacks
Series finale: As Ava embarks on her next project, Deborah, Marcus, and Marty officially open The Diva; Jimmy's new role proves fortuitous; Deborah reveals her final chapter.
Half Man
Limited series finale: Niall has built a new life, but old ties resurface when Mona reconnects with Ruben; events spiral toward an intense and devastating conclusion.
Trivial Pursuit
A mathematician tries to model the right equation in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
As Wrexham and Swansea City prepare for a Welsh showdown, Nathan Broadhead, Lili Jones, and the inspiring players of the Wrexham AFC Powerchair Team exemplify the Welsh spirit.
That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer
Season 1 finale: Lara Spencer challenges both husband-and-wife design teams to transform a dorm room with Southern Charm or Boho Flair.