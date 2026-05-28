WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Thursday: Hacks Ends, Criminal Minds, Deli Boys, And The Four Seasons Return, And More

By Claire Franken
Deborah in Hacks HBO Max

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Hacks" takes its final bow, and "Criminal Minds," "Deli Boys," and "The Four Seasons" return with new seasons.

If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.

Showtimes for May 28, 2026

ET

After the Flood

BritBox

Season 2 finale: As the police search for Declan, a bombshell revelation threatens Jo and Pat's investigation into Mackie; the murderer is finally revealed.

Criminal Minds

Paramount+ FIRST TWO EPISODES

Season 19 premiere: As new, terrifying predators across the U.S. challenge the BAU, the newly convicted "Sicarius Killer" Elias Voit wrestles with an unwanted celebrity that arouses the bloodlust of a fledgling serial killer.

Deli Boys

Hulu SIX-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: The Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling; enter Max Sugar (Fred Armisen): casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush.

The Four Seasons

Netflix EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Season 2 premiere: Coming off a hard year, our group of friends carries on their tradition of vacationing together — now with a baby in tow. 

Scream 7

Paramount+ NEW TO STREAMING

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. 

ET

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV

In Boston, the gang travels to the birthplace of the chicken tender; things get feisty between Deena and Vinny; Angelina needs help in Jersey.

Scrabble

The CW

Word warriors face off to conquer their opponents in their journey toward the $10,000 prize.

ET

Hacks

HBO Max

Series finale: As Ava embarks on her next project, Deborah, Marcus, and Marty officially open The Diva; Jimmy's new role proves fortuitous; Deborah reveals her final chapter.

Half Man

HBO

Limited series finale: Niall has built a new life, but old ties resurface when Mona reconnects with Ruben; events spiral toward an intense and devastating conclusion.

Trivial Pursuit

The CW

A mathematician tries to model the right equation in the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000. 

Welcome to Wrexham

FXX

As Wrexham and Swansea City prepare for a Welsh showdown, Nathan Broadhead, Lili Jones, and the inspiring players of the Wrexham AFC Powerchair Team exemplify the Welsh spirit.

ET

That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer

Freeform

Season 1 finale: Lara Spencer challenges both husband-and-wife design teams to transform a dorm room with Southern Charm or Boho Flair. 

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