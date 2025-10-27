Talamasca: The Secret Order EPs Break Down Premiere's Biggest Moments, Reveal More Anne Rice Crossovers To Come — Grade It!

Guy is specifically recruited by a Talamasca high-up named Helen (Elizabeth McGovern), whom we eventually learn has been keeping a close watch on him for most of his life, beginning with his off-the-books foster arrangement. While Guy's strong work ethic deserves some credit, Helen has essentially orchestrated his biggest successes thus far, and there's a warmth lurking beneath her need-to-know exterior.

"We're going to learn more about Helen as the season goes on, but she's like an onion, you have to peel one layer at a time," co-showrunner John Lee Hancock tells TVLine. "Like a good spy, she holds her cards close to her vest." (We get our first clue about Helen's past in the premiere when she gets emotional over an old photograph of two young girls. Who could they be?)

Adds co-showrunner Mark Lafferty, "And it's not just that she's a spy. She's a spy in a very particular world with a specific set of secrets that, were they to be exposed, could have catastrophic consequences for her and her personal life."

Because of her unspoken involvement in his upbringing, Helen also feels a maternal connection to Guy. "She's essentially been married to the Talamasca," Hancock reminds us. "She has no spouse, no partner, no children. So when she was watching Guy from afar for all these years, one can't help but think the she was probably in the crowd at his graduation or, who knows, even a soccer game. So he is kind of her son, though she's obviously not afraid to throw him in harm's way for the sake of the Talamasca. It helps that Elizabeth is such a warm, lovely person, both as an actor and as a human being."