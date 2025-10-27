The 25 Best TV Shows Streaming On Paramount Plus

Paramount+ might not have the same dominance as Netflix or HBO, but that doesn't mean it isn't one of the better streamers available. The in-house content platform of the newly minted media juggernaut Paramount Skydance draws upon a wealth of intellectual property and original ideas, much of which spawned from owned networks Showtime, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and, most of all, CBS.

Are you a fan of blockbuster science fiction? Paramount+ has long been the home to anything and everything "Star Trek," from "The Original Series" to "Strange New Worlds." What about gritty crime dramas and thrillers? Showtime and Paramount+ original series like "MobLand," "Evil," and the entire "Dexter" franchise have you covered. And it doesn't skimp on the staples, serving up popular sitcoms old and new along with those titillating procedurals we can't live without.

Suffice it to say, Paramount wasn't kidding around when it promised subscribers a "mountain of entertainment." To make sure you don't get lost on your way to the summit, we found the 25 best TV shows currently streaming on Paramount+.