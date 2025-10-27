Tulsa King Reveals The Fate Of A Day-One Character (And It's Not Good)

Armand Truisi's ever-sadder Tulsa King story has come to an end.

The former member of Dwight's crew died by suicide after going on a massive alcohol binge, Sunday's episode revealed.

The final few minutes of the hour showed law-enforcement officials visiting the Bred-2-Buck and talking with Goodie. As they left, he called Dwight to deliver the grisly update.

"They found Armand," Goodie told his boss. "Hung himself in some flophouse, bottles everywhere. If I hear anything else, I'll let you know."

And just in case you thought that maybe Armand flipped, as Bill Bevilaqua theorized in last week's hour, and the feds helped him fake his death? The episode followed Goodie and Dwight's call with a quick scene of Armand's body, shot from behind, swinging from an overhead pipe in a grungy motel.

The last update we had on the beleaguered character was when his estranged wife, Clara, arrived in Tulsa in Episode 3 of the current third season. Armand had missed a scheduled visit with their children, and he wasn't picking up his phone. "My husband is missing!" she cried frantically, hoping that Dwight would help her.

Courtesy of Paramount+

Max Casella, who played Armand, had been with the Paramount+ series since its start. The character was originally a member of the Invernizzi crime family, which he fled when he moved to Tulsa. Always a little bit of a screw-up, Armand became a begrudging member of Dwight's crime family after an ill-fated attempt to kill The General. (Long story.) Near the end of Season 2, after getting himself into financial trouble with Dwight's nemesis Cal Thresher, Armand attempted to steal from Dwight — but messed that up, too — and Dwight let him go free in exchange for his help in trapping another competitor, Jackie Ming.

