What To Watch Tuesday: Chad Powers And Only Murders Finales, High Potential Heads For Hiatus And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: Game's over for "Chad Powers," "Only Murders in the Building" wraps its latest investigation and "High Potential" heads for hiatus.
Showtimes for Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Chad Powers
Season 1 finale: On the eve of the biggest game of the season, the truth about Chad Powers threatens to emerge.
Don't Date Brandon
The three-part docuseries follows a modern romance that spiraled into a dangerous game of deception.
Mo Amer: Wild World
Comedian Mo Amer honors his Palestinian roots, recounts confrontations on the road and relives becoming a father in this stand-up special.
Nightmares of Nature
Season 2 premiere: In Central America’s rainforests, a young opossum, a hatchling iguana and a jumping spider navigate a jungle and an abandoned laboratory teeming with new monsters.
Only Murders in the Building
Season 5 finale: The trio must bring “new” and “old” forces together to bring down a killer — ending in one explosive showdown.
Country Doctor
The documentary follows Dr. James Graham, of Fairfax, Okla., during his fight to provide adequate healthcare for his community amid staff shortages and uncertainty for the future.
MLB World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 4 of the Fall Classic.
Coast 2 Coast
The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks (airing at 8 pm in Eastern and Central markets), while the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Golden State Warriors (airing at 8 pm in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Stars
The nine remaining couples get into the spooky spirit with eerie makeovers and chilling routines; the “Dance Monster-thon” returns; Cheryl Burke guest-judges.
NCIS
The team is forced to collaborate with Special Agent Sawyer on a case that takes a terrifying turn for Torres; Knight is offered an opportunity to train with NCIS Elite.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
In a "Below Deck Down Under" crossover, the women take off for a Caribbean adventure, Britani flirts with Captain Jason, and one of the women is accused of leaking stories to the press.
The Lowdown
Dark forces gather against Lee.
NCIS: Origins
Ducky (guest star Adam Campbell), a liaison from D.C. headquarters and an old acquaintance of Gibbs', arrives to evaluate whether Pendleton needs an in-house medical examiner.
The Oval
Season 6B premiere: Eli has put his plan in motion to finally get Hunter; Nancy discovers what it means to anger the men inside the White House; Sharon's life is now at jeopardy.
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Melissa Gorga, who prides herself on her Sunday sauce and organization, swaps lives with a disorganized vegan and Double Dutch enthusiast.
High Potential
Fall finale: Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert (Aiden Turner) to investigate a stolen painting; Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman's backpack.
NCIS: Sydney
The team's hunt for a high-value U.S. target accused of murdering an Australian soldier takes an unexpected turn when the suspect claims to have evidence of a war crime.