What To Watch Friday: CBS Dramas Wrap, The Chi's End Begins, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" go off duty, it's the beginning of the end for "The Chi," and Nick Kroll explores "Mating Season."

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