What To Watch Friday: CBS Dramas Wrap, The Chi's End Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" go off duty, it's the beginning of the end for "The Chi," and Nick Kroll explores "Mating Season."
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Showtimes for May 22, 2026
The Bride
A lonely "Frank" (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride is born!
The Chi
Final season premiere: In the immediate aftermath of Alicia's murder, Rashaad and Victor must navigate the police investigation while keeping their hands clean; Emmett and Kiesha struggle to keep their family unit together as external pressures mount.
Dutton Ranch
As Beth works to secure their business, Rip faces a threat; tensions increase throughout Rio Paloma, and circumstances require everyone to make choices. (Also airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m.)
For All Mankind
The Marsies formulate a plan; Kelly faces a major setback.
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
This new cut of Quentin Tarantino's film unites both volumes into a single, unrated epic presented as the director intended — complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence.
Ladies First
An arrogant but charismatic ladies' man (Sacha Baron Cohen) finds his life of money, power, and casual flings upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women; Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Emily Mortimer co-star.
Mating Season
Series premiere: Set in the animal world, bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and more, navigate love, sex, relationships, and the need to perpetuate the species; Nick Kroll, Zach Woods, June Diane Raphael, and more voice.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Six new queens enter for Bracket 2 and they pair up to perform duets at the Sha-Blammy Awards; Reneé Rapp joins the judges for this vocal showdown.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Mel and Tori face the consequences of their actions; Sam tries to end things with Ashe; Coop is caught between a rock and a hard place.
Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
Race weekend kicks off with Free Practice 1 (12:10 p.m.) and Sprint Qualifying (4:10 p.m.).
Amadeus
The Mozarts grow distant after their son's death; Salieri incites a violent riot at Amadeus' opera concert.
Josh Johnson: Symphony
Blending observation with heartfelt storytelling, the "Daily Show" comedian reflects on strange childhood experiences, the unexpected pitfalls of being labeled "nice," complicated family dynamics, and the awkward moments that define everyday life.
Sheriff Country
Season 1 finale: With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she’s built.
Fire Country
Season 4 finale: After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources.
The Yogurt Shop Murders
A break in the case reveals the murderer’s identity, allowing relief for the families and the falsely accused to seek exoneration.
Boston Blue
Season 1 finale: A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits.