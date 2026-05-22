WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Friday: CBS Dramas Wrap, The Chi's End Begins, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Friday, May 22, 2026 CBS

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Friday: "Sheriff Country," "Fire Country," and "Boston Blue" go off duty, it's the beginning of the end for "The Chi," and Nick Kroll explores "Mating Season."

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Showtimes for May 22, 2026

ET

The Bride

HBO Max NEW TO STREAMING

A lonely "Frank" (Christian Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman (Jessie Buckley) and The Bride is born!

The Chi

Paramount+ With Showtime

Final season premiere: In the immediate aftermath of Alicia's murder, Rashaad and Victor must navigate the police investigation while keeping their hands clean; Emmett and Kiesha struggle to keep their family unit together as external pressures mount.

Dutton Ranch

Paramount+

As Beth works to secure their business, Rip faces a threat; tensions increase throughout Rio Paloma, and circumstances require everyone to make choices. (Also airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m.)

For All Mankind

Apple TV

The Marsies formulate a plan; Kelly faces a major setback.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair

Peacock NEW TO STREAMING

This new cut of Quentin Tarantino's film unites both volumes into a single, unrated epic presented as the director intended — complete with a new, never-before-seen anime sequence.

Ladies First

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

An arrogant but charismatic ladies' man (Sacha Baron Cohen) finds his life of money, power, and casual flings upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women; Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, and Emily Mortimer co-star. 

Mating Season

Netflix 10-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: Set in the animal world, bears, raccoons, deer, foxes, and more, navigate love, sex, relationships, and the need to perpetuate the species; Nick Kroll, Zach Woods, June Diane Raphael, and more voice.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Paramount+

Six new queens enter for Bracket 2 and they pair up to perform duets at the Sha-Blammy Awards; Reneé Rapp joins the judges for this vocal showdown.

Your Friends & Neighbors

Apple TV

Mel and Tori face the consequences of their actions; Sam tries to end things with Ashe; Coop is caught between a rock and a hard place.

    ET

    Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

    Apple TV, Netflix

    Race weekend kicks off with Free Practice 1 (12:10 p.m.) and Sprint Qualifying (4:10 p.m.).

    ET

    Amadeus

    Starz TIME SLOT PREMIERE

    The Mozarts grow distant after their son's death; Salieri incites a violent riot at Amadeus' opera concert.

    Josh Johnson: Symphony

    HBO

    Blending observation with heartfelt storytelling, the "Daily Show" comedian reflects on strange childhood experiences, the unexpected pitfalls of being labeled "nice," complicated family dynamics, and the awkward moments that define everyday life.

    Sheriff Country

    CBS

    Season 1 finale: With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she’s built.

    ET

    Fire Country

    CBS

    Season 4 finale: After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources.

    The Yogurt Shop Murders

    HBO SPECIAL PRESENTATION

    A break in the case reveals the murderer’s identity, allowing relief for the families and the falsely accused to seek exoneration.

    ET

    Boston Blue

    CBS

    Season 1 finale: A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. 

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