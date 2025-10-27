Casting News: Industry Vet Joins Lucy Liu, Elsbeth Adds Guest Stars And More

An "Industry" favorite just closed a deal for his next role: Ken Leung will star opposite Lucy Liu in the Peacock crime drama "Superfakes," according to Deadline.

Liu stars as "a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black-market underworld to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family," per the official description. Leung plays the husband of Liu's character.

Leung currently plays investment banker Eric Tao on HBO's "Industry." But this new role won't interfere with his role on "Industry," Deadline reports, since production on Season 4 wrapped up in August.

In other recent casting news:

* CBS' "Elsbeth" has added three more guest stars, per Deadline: Jaime Pressly ("Mom"), as a former model and current dive bar bartender; Andrew Rannells ("Girls"), as a former ballet dancer who eyes a starring role for his daughter; and Lindsey Normington ("Hacks"), as a pop star who wants to turn a convent into a recording studio.

* Emmy winner Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus") has joined the cast of Netflix's "All the Sinners Bleed," according to Deadline, with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù starring as the first Black sheriff in a small Bible Belt county. Bartlett will play the chairman of the town's board of supervisors.

* Apple TV's "Presumed Innocent" has added two more actors to its Season 2 cast in recurring roles, per Deadline: John Magaro ("Orange Is the New Black") and Michael Hsu Rosen ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"). No character details have been released.

* Celia Imrie ("The Diplomat") and Nick Mohammed ("Ted Lasso") have joined the cast of HBO's legal thriller "War," starring Dominic West and Sienna Miller as a couple going through a contentious divorce, Deadline reports.