Janet Hubert, Fresh Prince's OG Aunt Viv, To Play 'Instrumental' Role In Final Season Of Bel-Air
The original Aunt Viv is paying "Bel-Air" a visit in its fourth and final season.
Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for three seasons on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" before famously being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid, is set to appear in Season 4 of Peacock's dramatic reboot "Bel-Air," Deadline reports. Hubert will play a "wise woman" who crosses paths with Hilary and becomes "instrumental" to the entire Banks family.
As you may recall, Hubert's departure from the original "Fresh Prince" in 1993 is the stuff of legend. It led to a high-profile, headline-making feud with star Will Smith, which wasn't officially resolved until the two made peace during HBO Max's "Fresh Prince" 2020 reunion special.
Hubert is now one of six original "Fresh Prince" cast members to appear on "Bel-Air." Reid (originally Aunt Viv No. 2) played Janice, the executive director of the Art Council; Vernee Watson-Johnson (originally Will's mother Vy) played Art Council board member Helen, Tatyana Ali (originally Ashley) played English teacher Mrs. Hughes; Joseph Marcell (previously Geoffrey) played a London gangster named Roman, and Tyra Banks (originally Jackie) is set to debut in Season 4 as one of Vivian's former college classmates.
In other fun casting news, Caroline Chikezie ("Power Book II: Ghost"), the real-life wife of "Bel-Air" star Adrian Holmes, will also guest-star in the show's final season. Chikezie will play Dominique Warren, the leader of the London-based gang with which Geoffrey was previously affiliated.
When Does Bel-Air Season 4 Premiere On Peacock?
The farewell run of "Bel-Air" begins with the Season 4 premiere on Monday, Nov. 24. Peacock has not yet confirmed whether additional episodes will roll out weekly or if this will be a binge drop release.
Per the official logline, while "Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment, Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives."
Elsewhere, an "unexpected power shift" will impair Phil and Geoffrey's friendship, Viv attempts to "reinvent herself" as she prepares to become a mother... again, Ashley enters a "rebellious phase" as she begins high school, and Hilary "goes on a journey of self-exploration" following the tragic events of her wedding day.
Series regulars returning for the final season include Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Olly Sholotan as Carlton and Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey.
Though they aren't credited as series regulars, the following cast members will also appear in a recurring capacity: Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.
Are you excited to see Hubert on "Bel-Air"? Which other "Fresh Prince" favorites would you like to see on the show before it signs off after four seasons? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.