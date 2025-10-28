Janet Hubert, Fresh Prince's OG Aunt Viv, To Play 'Instrumental' Role In Final Season Of Bel-Air

The original Aunt Viv is paying "Bel-Air" a visit in its fourth and final season.

Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv for three seasons on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" before famously being replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid, is set to appear in Season 4 of Peacock's dramatic reboot "Bel-Air," Deadline reports. Hubert will play a "wise woman" who crosses paths with Hilary and becomes "instrumental" to the entire Banks family.

As you may recall, Hubert's departure from the original "Fresh Prince" in 1993 is the stuff of legend. It led to a high-profile, headline-making feud with star Will Smith, which wasn't officially resolved until the two made peace during HBO Max's "Fresh Prince" 2020 reunion special.

Hubert is now one of six original "Fresh Prince" cast members to appear on "Bel-Air." Reid (originally Aunt Viv No. 2) played Janice, the executive director of the Art Council; Vernee Watson-Johnson (originally Will's mother Vy) played Art Council board member Helen, Tatyana Ali (originally Ashley) played English teacher Mrs. Hughes; Joseph Marcell (previously Geoffrey) played a London gangster named Roman, and Tyra Banks (originally Jackie) is set to debut in Season 4 as one of Vivian's former college classmates.

In other fun casting news, Caroline Chikezie ("Power Book II: Ghost"), the real-life wife of "Bel-Air" star Adrian Holmes, will also guest-star in the show's final season. Chikezie will play Dominique Warren, the leader of the London-based gang with which Geoffrey was previously affiliated.