12 Most Shocking TV Scenes Of 2025 (So Far)

We've watched a lot of TV over the years — like, way more than you think — but we still have the capacity to be shocked... and 2025 proved that over and over again.

This past year has served up some truly jaw-dropping and (we'll just say it) disgusting moments that we kind of wish we had never seen in the first place. We're talking graphically violent deaths, unfortunate bathroom encounters, disturbing hookups, surgeries that we had to watch through our fingers and more. (God bless cable and streaming, huh?)

As part of our annual Year in Review coverage, TVLine is looking back at the most shocking TV scenes of 2025 thus far, in terms of what made us cringe and look away the hardest. (As far as the year's most surprising TV plot twists go, we'll be covering those soon in another list.) Our rundown includes hits like "The Pitt," "Daredevil: Born Again," "The White Lotus" and other shows that we can't believe we found a way to forgive after subjecting us to scenes like these.

Read on — if you dare — to witness a dozen of the most shocking TV moments that 2025 had to offer. Once you made it through, hit the comments to tell us which TV scenes had you covering your eyes this year.