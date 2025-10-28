Save The Dates: Downton Abbey's Grand Finale On Peacock, Freakier Friday On Disney+ And More

The Crawleys are bringing their farewell tour to Peacock next month.

"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" will make its streaming debut on Friday, Nov. 7, TVLine has learned. The film, which was released in theaters earlier this year, marks the end of the Crawley family's story as we know it, according to series creator Julian Fellowes.

"I'm not saying that we'll never revisit Downton," Fellowes recently told TVLine. "I don't know that we will, but I don't know that we won't. All I'm saying is that we won't revisit it at the same period with the same characters and the same actors. You will never see that ensemble again."

All six seasons of "Downton Abbey" are currently available to stream on Peacock, along with the previous two feature films, 2019's "Downton Abbey" and 2022's "Downton Abbey: A New Era."