Save The Dates: Downton Abbey's Grand Finale On Peacock, Freakier Friday On Disney+ And More
The Crawleys are bringing their farewell tour to Peacock next month.
"Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" will make its streaming debut on Friday, Nov. 7, TVLine has learned. The film, which was released in theaters earlier this year, marks the end of the Crawley family's story as we know it, according to series creator Julian Fellowes.
"I'm not saying that we'll never revisit Downton," Fellowes recently told TVLine. "I don't know that we will, but I don't know that we won't. All I'm saying is that we won't revisit it at the same period with the same characters and the same actors. You will never see that ensemble again."
All six seasons of "Downton Abbey" are currently available to stream on Peacock, along with the previous two feature films, 2019's "Downton Abbey" and 2022's "Downton Abbey: A New Era."
When Will Freakier Friday Stream On Disney+?
"Freakier Friday," the direct sequel to 2003's "Freaky Friday," will make its streaming debut Wednesday, Nov. 12 on Disney+, TVLine has learned.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as dysfunctional mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman, joined by an ensemble of new characters and returning favorites from the first movie.
The main cast of "Freakier Friday" includes Manny Jacinto as Eric, Anna's fiancé; Julia Butters as Harper, Anna's daughter; and Sophia Hammons as Lily, the daughter of Anna's fiancé.
Returning cast members include Chad Michael Murray as Jake, who still harbors a not-so-secret crush on Tess; Christina Vidal as Maddie, the lead singer of Pink Slip; Haley Hudson as Peg, Pink Slip's rhythm guitarist; Mark Harmon as Tess' now-husband Ryan; and Ryan Malgarini as Anna's younger brother Harry.
"As they navigate the joys and challenges when two families merge, lightning just may strike twice," the synopsis reads. And by "lightning," they mean a four-way body swap.
When Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps Stream On Disney+?
Marvel's new Fantastic Four are taking their first steps into the world of streaming.
Disney+ has set a Wednesday, Nov. 5 release date for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," which introduces a new quartet of actors as the titular superheroes. The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch).
And what would a Marvel movie be without a few villains? Enter Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal (aka the Silver Surfer) and Ralph Ineson as Galactus. Additional stars include Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder (aka Mole Man) and Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, a school teacher and love interest for Ben.
In keeping with the movie's interstellar themes, Disney+ made the streaming date announcement live from SpaceCon 2025 in San Antonio, Texas.
In Other Scheduling News...
* Peacock has set a Friday, Nov. 14 streaming date for "Nobody 2," TVLine has learned. The film once again stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch, who's in desperate need of a break from his assassin gig. Unfortunately, his vacation quickly turns into a nightmare when "a minor encounter with local bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of an unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss, who is determined to derail his relaxation." The movie also stars Connie Nelson, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, RZA, Christopher Lloyd and Sharon Stone.
* DreamWorks Animation's "Bad Guys 2" is also coming to Peacock, available to stream on Friday, Nov. 21, TVLine has learned. Per the sequel's official description, the "now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls." The voice cast for "Bad Guys 2" includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, among many others.
* All six episodes of the Paramount+ psychological thriller "Little Disasters" will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 11, TVLine has learned. Based on the Sarah Vaughan's, "Little Disasters" centers around the 10-year-friendship of four expectant mothers — Diane Kruger as Jess, Jo Joyner as Liz, Shelley Conn as Charlotte and Emily Taaffe as Mel. Per the official logline, "When perfect stay-at-home mother Jess takes her baby daughter to the hospital with a head injury that she can't explain, her close friend and on-duty ER doctor Liz must make the excruciating decision of whether to call social services. With one phone call, Liz sets in motion a chain of events that ripples, fractures and nearly destroys not only their families but their entire friendship group." Watch a teaser below: