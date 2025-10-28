12 Predictable TV Plot Twists We Saw Coming A Mile Away

The art of crafting the perfect plot twist is a delicate one. A good plot twist doesn't even have to come at the very end of the series. A great pilot episode twist can immediately hook viewers so that they'll want to see how it unfolds from there, but regardless of when it comes, it doesn't always land with the same impact.

If a twist comes out of nowhere, then audiences will feel like they've been cheated; however, signaling it too aggressively so that the twist is obvious will take all the fun out of it. Over the course of TV history, there have been plenty of the latter where audiences knew something big was coming but had to wait weeks or even months to see it inevitably play out.

An obvious plot twist doesn't mean the show as a whole is bad. It doesn't even mean the twist is uninteresting, but when there are countless message boards with fans speculating on every possibility within a show, it's only natural that people will guess the twist well ahead of time. Spoiler warning for a bunch of TV shows ahead, although you probably don't need us to tell you how these storylines were going to play out.