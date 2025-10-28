Jensen Ackles Has One Condition To Appear In The One Tree Hill Revival

The '90s and early 2000s were a golden age for teen dramas, with everything from "Dawson's Creek" to "The OC" debuting during the era. But as every fan of the very best of these series will know, there is only one Tree Hill. Yes, the WB (and later CW) series arguably produced a perfect season of high school melodrama with its inaugural episodes, and now, more than a decade after "One Tree Hill" went off the air, we're returning to the small North Carolina town for a revival.

The new series is being spearheaded by former stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan, who respectively played Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer on the original show and more recently hosted the "Drama Queens" rewatch podcast. But the duo has also enlisted "Virgin River" and "Firefly Lane" producer Becky Hartman Edwards to executive produce and write the upcoming Netflix series. Edwards is flanked by Danneel Ackles, who played Rachel Gatina in the original "One Tree Hill," and who, alongside her husband and "The Boys" star Jensen Ackles, is executive producing through her company Chaos Machine.

Jensen Ackles, who also got his start on the WB by playing Dean Winchester on "Supernatural," wasn't previously involved with "One Tree Hill," but with him and his wife's production company overseeing the revival, fans will naturally ask the question of whether the actor might pop up in the Netflix show at some point. It seems such a thing wouldn't be all that difficult, either, as the actor has now stated that all his wife would have to do is ask — or rather, tell ...

In a September 2025 interview with Variety, Jensen Ackles was asked what it would take for him to appear on the upcoming "One Tree Hill" revival now that he and his wife were producing through their Chaos Machine company. "She'd probably just have to say, 'You're doing this,' and that would be the end of it," said the actor, who most recently starred in Prime Video series "Countdown" and is currently appearing in Season 3 of CBS' "Tracker."