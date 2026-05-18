What To Watch Monday: FBI And CIA Finales, New Brooke Shields/Tom Cavanagh Drama, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "FBI" and "CIA" wrap for the season, and Brooke Shields and Tom Cavanagh star in "You're Killing Me."
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Showtimes for May 18, 2026
You're Killing Me
Series premiere: Set in a quaint New England town, this mystery follows a bestselling novelist (Brooke Shields) who teams up with an aspiring writer and podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to find the killer of a close friend; Tom Cavanagh co-stars.
The 1% Club
A dynamic trio of wrestlers, a pair of competitive brothers, and a singer-songwriter are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000.
Antiques Roadshow
Season 30 finale: Finds include a 1961 JFK Santa Claus Letter, a 1979 Ed Ruscha Stage Fright ink on paper, and a John Juzek violin circa 1950.
Below Deck Down Under
A not-so-secret kiss puts relationships under serious strain, with consequences that leave one crew member stripped of their stripes.
FBI
Season 8 finale: The theft of a bio-weapon from a defector forces the team to work with an old foe to secure the pathogen and prevent an outbreak; OA's future on the team is put into question.
Sullivan's Crossing
Maggie tries to figure out what's causing Tracy's fever as Cal learns that Ben hasn't been honest with them; Liam finally comes clean to Maggie about what happened in the past.
BBQ Brawl
The teams create their own food halls, led by captains Bobby Flay, Maneet Chauhan, and Brooke Williamson; the Brawlers must bring the heat and their heritage to the table to impress the judges.
CIA
Season 1 finale: After the identity of the mole is revealed, Colin and Bill race to stop a nefarious operation from covering up intelligence theft; the team tracks down Colin's old partner, Toni.
History's Greatest Mysteries
Season 7 finale: General Erwin Rommel tears through North Africa; he steals gold and valuables in the name of the Führer; but when the allies surrender, that wealth is nowhere to be found.
Hollywood Demons
Season 2 finale: Sixteen years since the debut of "16 and Pregnant," cast members open up about the struggles they faced in its wake, including homelessness, addiction, an FBI raid, and insinuations of murder.
The Quiz With Balls
It's Lifeguards vs. Beauty Queens as ladies known for their beauty and brains compete against life-saving professionals for $100,000.
Top Chef
Kristen welcomes the Try Guys as guest judges for a fan‑driven Quickfire that changes in real time with polls deciding key elements.
History's Greatest Warriors
Season 1 finale: The Aztecs build elite warriors out of 10- and 11-year-old children, beginning early on and using brutal human sacrifice to inspire both religious fervor and terror in all enemies.