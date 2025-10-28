ABC Sets Midseason Schedule: Scrubs Revival, The Rookie And Will Trent Return Dates Revealed
ABC on Tuesday revealed its 2026 midseason schedule, which includes the returns of "The Rookie" and "Will Trent," as well as the highly anticipated debut of its "Scrubs" revival.
It all kicks off Sunday, Jan. 4. That week, every scripted series that aired this fall returns with new episodes, including Thursday's trio — "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville" and "Grey's Anatomy."
Additionally, "High Potential" is moving an hour earlier, sandwiched between "Will Trent" Season 4 and "The Rookie" Season 8.
ABC notes that "Will Trent" star Ramón Rodríguez directed the premiere episode, while new footage from "The Rookie" confirms the squad heads overseas in its season opener. Teasers for both returning favorites are embedded below.
Scrubs to Air Wednesdays Alongside Abbott Elementary
Once "Shifting Gears" wraps its 13-episode sophomore run, "Scrubs" will join "Abbott Elementary" on Wednesday nights. Season 10 of the medical comedy — featuring returning stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke — will commence with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 25. A first-look photo released Tuesday features J.D. and Turk running through the halls of Sacred Heart, doing their signature "Eaaaaaagle!"
American Idol and Unscripted Lineup
On the unscripted front, "American Idol" Season 24 — its ninth season on ABC — will begin Monday, Jan. 26. Typically, "Idol" launches on Sundays, then adds Mondays at the start of Hollywood Week. This year, Hollywood Week will relocate to Nashville for what's being dubbed "Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover," and the revamped format will feature one round only — culminating in the "biggest Hollywood Week cut in 'Idol' history."
Meanwhile, following the conclusion of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 6, "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 will take over the Fridays-at-8 slot. The all-star edition premieres Feb. 27.
Last but not least: "The Bachelorette" Season 22 — led by "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul — will air on a new night, Sundays, starting March 22.
Below, you'll find a list of ABC fall finale dates, followed by a complete rundown of midseason premieres...
ABC Fall Finale Dates
TUESDAY, OCT. 28
10 pm "High Potential" fall finale
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
8 pm "9-1-1" fall finale
9 pm "9-1-1: Nashville" fall finale
10 pm "Grey's Anatomy" fall finale
TUESDAY, NOV. 25
8 pm "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 finale
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10
8 pm "Shifting Gears" fall finale
8:30 pm "Abbott Elementary" fall finale
ABC Midseason Premiere Dates
SUNDAY, JAN. 4
7 pm "America's Funniest Home Videos" midseason premiere
TUESDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm "Will Trent" Season 4 premiere
9 pm "High Potential" midseason premiere (new time slot)
10 pm "The Rookie" Season 8 premiere
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7
8 pm "Shifting Gears" midseason premiere
8:30 pm "Abbott Elementary" midseason premiere
9 pm TBD
10 pm "Shark Tank" midseason premiere
THURSDAY, JAN. 8
8 pm "9-1-1" midseason premiere
9 pm "9-1-1: Nashville" midseason premiere
10 pm "Grey's Anatomy" midseason premiere
FRIDAY, JAN. 9
8 pm "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" midseason premiere
9 pm "20/20" midseason premiere
SATURDAY, JAN. 24
8 pm "Inside the NBA"
8:30 pm Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
MONDAY, JAN. 26
8 pm "American Idol" Season 24 premiere
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25
8 pm "Scrubs" Season 10 premiere (two episodes)
FRIDAY, FEB. 27
8 pm "Celebrity Jeopardy! All Stars" aka Season 4 premiere
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
8 pm "The Bachelorette" Season 22 premiere (photo above)
