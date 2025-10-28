ABC Sets Midseason Schedule: Scrubs Revival, The Rookie And Will Trent Return Dates Revealed

ABC on Tuesday revealed its 2026 midseason schedule, which includes the returns of "The Rookie" and "Will Trent," as well as the highly anticipated debut of its "Scrubs" revival.

It all kicks off Sunday, Jan. 4. That week, every scripted series that aired this fall returns with new episodes, including Thursday's trio — "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville" and "Grey's Anatomy."

Additionally, "High Potential" is moving an hour earlier, sandwiched between "Will Trent" Season 4 and "The Rookie" Season 8.

ABC notes that "Will Trent" star Ramón Rodríguez directed the premiere episode, while new footage from "The Rookie" confirms the squad heads overseas in its season opener. Teasers for both returning favorites are embedded below.