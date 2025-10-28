Married... With Children Cast To Reunite For Multiple Sclerosis Fundraiser In L.A.

Look out, people of good taste and refinement: The Bundys are back.

The four main stars of the classic Fox sitcom "Married... With Children" — Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate and David Faustino — will reunite for a one-night-only charity event in Los Angeles in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The event, dubbed "An Evening With The Bundys: The Married With Children Cast Reunion," will be held at L.A. concert venue The Wiltern on Jan. 28.

The event will feature "never-before-heard stories, rare behind-the-scenes moments and plenty of laughs as the Bundys relive their most outrageous and iconic memories together," per the official description. $2 from every ticket sold will be donated to Race to Erase MS, a non-profit dedicated to treating and curing multiple sclerosis. (Applegate announced her MS diagnosis in 2021.) Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Oct. 30.

Debuting in 1987 as one of the first original programs on the new Fox network, "Married... With Children" starred O'Neill as lowly shoe salesman Al Bundy, who could barely stand his nagging wife Peg (Sagal) and his kids Kelly (Applegate) and Bud (Faustino). With shockingly crude humor and a refreshingly cynical outlook towards marriage and family, "Married... With Children" became a breakout hit for Fox, running for 11 seasons and eventually becoming one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms in TV history.