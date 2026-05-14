What To Watch Thursday: Law & Order Finales, Welcome To Wrexham Returns, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Thursday: "Law & Order" and "SVU" head for hiatus, and Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds return for another season of "Welcome to Wrexham."

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