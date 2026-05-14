What To Watch Thursday: Law & Order Finales, Welcome To Wrexham Returns, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Law & Order" and "SVU" head for hiatus, and Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds return for another season of "Welcome to Wrexham."
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Showtimes for May 14, 2026
Nemesis
Series premiere: Two men on either side of the law collide when an expert criminal (Y'lan Noel) meets a brilliant police detective (Matthew Law).
The Old Stories
Series premiere: The "House of David" companion series opens a window into the narratives that shaped Israel long before David took the throne, with Ben Kingsley cast as Moses and O-T Fagbenle as Pharaoh.
On the Roam
Season 2 premiere: After one of his favorite bands announces an indefinite hiatus due to the changing music industry, Jason sets out to help them sign to a record label.
Eurovision Song Contest
Bulgaria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Romania, Denmark, Luxembourg, Australia, Czech Republic, Ukraine, France, UK, Armenia, Albania, Switzerland, Malta, Cyprus, and Norway battle it out for a spot in the Final.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
In the last semifinal game of the season, W. Kamau Bell, Steven Weber, and Sean Gunn face off for the final spot in the finale.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
A financial windfall leads Georgie to make a questionable purchase; Audrey and Jim butt heads over old secrets.
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Pauly and Vinny entertain crowds in Chicago; Jenni directs a new horror film; Angelina and Sammi are holding onto a very big secret.
Law & Order
Season 25 finale: The murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation; Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge (played by Anthony Edwards) is in the defendant's pocket.
Next Level Chef
The chefs must create a signature dish that they feel defines them, but there is a hidden catch.
Scrabble
Word lovers battle it out to claim the best bonus squares and play for $10,000.
Ghosts
When a Hollywood producer (Rose Abdoo) comes to scout Woodstone as a filming location, Sam is prompted to take a creative leap; changing roles among the ghosts spark a heartfelt effort to honor someone special.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth battles a veteran gossip columnist (Tracey Ullman) who trades in people's secrets — and may have killed to keep her own; Erich Bergen and Laura Benanti guest-star.
Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear
Six contestants will compete in five epic challenges, with one critical catch... absolutely no sleeping!
Hacks
Deborah's show hits another snag when she’s asked to promote her on-sale ticket date; Jimmy and Kayla are confronted with a lawsuit.
Half Man
After a breakdown, Niall learns that Ruben has returned; obsession takes hold, and a charged confrontation forces the brothers to face their fractured past.
Law & Order: SVU
Season 27 finale: A procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court; as Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan, he finds himself in grave danger.
Trivial Pursuit
An English teacher and travel consultant get tested in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Welcome to Wrexham
Season 5 premiere: In a tough new league with a mostly new squad, Wrexham fans and co-chairmen Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds try to keep focus on what makes Wrexham Wrexham.