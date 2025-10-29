What To Watch Wednesday: Slow Horses Finale, Selling Sunset Returns And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column highlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing new episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Slow Horses" wraps Season 5, "Selling Sunset" welcomes a new real estate agent and "Love Is Blind" contestants gather for the Season 9 reunion.
Showtimes for Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Down Cemetery Road
Series premiere: When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, a neighbor (Ruth Wilson) becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of a private investigator (Emma Thompson).
Ink Master
Season 17 premiere: A group of 15 new artists battle for $250,000 and the title of Ink Master.
Ballad of a Small Player
Amid the glittering casinos of Macau, a gambler (Colin Farrell) running from his past — and his debts — becomes fascinated by an enigmatic woman at the baccarat table.
Hazbin Hotel
Season 2 premiere: Charlie struggles over losing Sir Pentious as well as reminding guests of the Hotel's true purpose — redemption.
Hedda
From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen's classic play led by Tessa Thompson in the titular role.
Loot
At Arthur’s urging, Molly decides to make peace with her ex-husband; Howard recruits Nicholas and Ainsley to help him impress Destiny.
The Morning Show
Yanko and Bradley’s loyalties are tested when Claire resurfaces.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
At the Hampton’s Annual Watermelon Festival, Alex is confronted by the consequences of his behavior; Mandy publishes an article that implicates one of the Murdaugh boys.
Selling Sunset
Season 9 premiere: New agent Sandra Vergara joins the Oppenheim Group amid plenty of office drama and jaw-dropping new listings.
Slow Horses
Season 5 finale: It’s up to the Slow Horses to stop Farouk’s team from completing its mission in a final act of mass carnage.
Star Wars: Visions
Volume 3 premiere: Shorts include stories about a princess-turned-rebel, a rogue bounty hunter and a search for long-lost treasure.
MLB World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 5 of the Fall Classic.
The Challenge
As the numbers whittle down, everyone's collective performance in the challenge becomes crucial because winning or losing takes a vote away from their alliance.
Chicago Med
A personal clash between Asher and Archer reaches a breaking point; Charles and Ripley uncover a rare neurological disorder in a patient; Goodwin's personal life is put to the test.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
When Motor Vehicle Registration worker Sam is found dead in a stolen car, Graff and Bateman investigate a surprising suspect.
Shifting Gears
Matt plans to spend Halloween with Eve, but real terror begins when Eve wants to sleep over; Riley invites Gabe and Stitch to a Halloween party.
Survivor
A major shakeup hits the game when two tribes turn to three; heat and exhaustion take a major toll on one castaway.
Abbott Elementary
Barbara organizes a Halloween camping trip for older kids.
Chicago Fire
Cruz hunts for the identity of an unknown ally; Mouch takes steps to help a friend; Vasquez must make a difficult choice.
The Golden Bachelor
It's a night full of emotions as Mel reunites with 15 of this season's women to revisit the most unforgettable moments.
Love Is Blind: The Reunion
The Season 9 contestants — none of whom actually got married — reunite to provide updates on their lives and look back at all the relationship drama.
The Amazing Race
The race intensifies in Croatia where one team reconsiders their alliance and another team's Roadblock strategy falls apart.
Chicago P.D.
Atwater reunites with an old friend from his academy days after a bombing rocks downtown Chicago.
Beavis and Butt-Head
Middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head join a church group, thinking it is a squad of soldiers going to war; a new kid joins the duo's class.