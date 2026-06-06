What To Watch Saturday: Stanley Cup Final Game 3, UFC Fight Night, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: The Stanley Cup final enters Game 3, the UFC throws another Fight Night, and Nikki DeLoach travels to "The Greek Aisle."
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Showtimes for June 6, 2026
The Greek Aisle
When a woman (Nikki DeLoach) travels to the Greek island of Corfu to finalize an inheritance, she unexpectedly discovers that marrying her handsome co-inheritor (Apostolis Totsikas) is the only way to meet the requirements.
Pillion
A timid man (Harry Melling) is swept off his feet when an enigmatic, impossibly handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgård) takes him on as his submissive.
Stanley Cup Final
The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights face off in the championship series.
Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery
A renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author (Erica Campbell) grapples with the consequences of her actions — and the true meaning of faith and forgiveness; CJ Williams, Traí Byers, Jasmine Guy, and Matt Barnes co-star.
Wild Spring
The four-part docuseries takes a journey around the globe as the animal world awakens into the season of spring, bringing with it a burst of activity and a whole new set of rules.
Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose
Ferguson explores our capitalist system as he ventures into the economic wilderness to launch his own business, asking if it drives the American dream today; Tiffany Haddish appears.
UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs. Bonfim
Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gabriel Bonfim go head to head at Meta Apex in Las Vegas.