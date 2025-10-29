BMF Cancelled At Starz After 4 Seasons, With Multiple Spinoffs Reportedly Still In Development

Starz is getting out of business with the "BMF," cancelling the crime drama after four seasons, TVLine has confirmed. According to Variety, however, multiple "BMF" spinoff projects remain in development.

The show's 10-episode fourth (and now final) season, which aired earlier this year, continued "the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory and Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family," per its official logline. Though the brothers were able to "occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals," they will be forever changed by "the events of what happened in Mexico."

"BMF" starred Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Big Meech, Da'Vinchi as Southwest T, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar Silas, Myles Truitt as B-Mickie, Steve Harris as Detective Von Bryant and La La Anthony as Markeisha Taylor.

Randy Huggins created "BMF," executive-producing alongside Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements and Tasha Smith.

Are you disappointed that "BMF" is going out of business, or were you ready to cut and run after four seasons? And if any spinoffs are ordered to series, which characters would you like them to follow? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's cancellation below.