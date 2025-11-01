What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
SUNDAY, NOV. 2
📺 8 pm "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" Season 2 (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 pm "Robin Hood" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
This reimagining casts Jack Patten as Rob, the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor; Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen co-star.
📺 10:30 pm "I Love LA" (HBO)
An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in Los Angeles; Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A'zion and True Whitaker star.
🎥 7 pm "The Great Christmas Snow-In" (UPtv movie)
After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller).
🎥 8 pm "A Newport Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).
MONDAY, NOV. 3
📺 "Crutch" (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
The "Neighborhood" spinoff casts Tracy Morgan as Calvin Butler's cousin — a brash Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his adult son and daughter move back home.
📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday" (The Roku Channel)
Celebrity bakers Baron Davis, Cheri Oteri, Oliver Hudson and Janelle James tackle three holiday-themed challenges.
📺 "Murder Before Eversong" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 pm "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 12 (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out" Season 21 finale (VH1, two episodes)
📺 8 pm "St. Denis Medical" Season 2 (NBC, two-episode premiere; next day on Peacock)
🎥 "Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches" (Netflix movie)
An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical special set in the world of Seuss.
🎥 "In Waves and War" (Netflix documentary)
Three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.
TUESDAY, NOV. 4
📺 "All's Fair" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice; Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close star.
📺 "Guts & Glory" Season 1 finale (AMC+ and Shudder, two episodes)
📺 "Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
📺 8 pm "Bobby's Triple Threat" Season 4 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Season 7 (VH1)
📺 9 pm "The Lowdown" Season 1 finale (FX)
📺 10 pm "Ms. Pat Settles It" Season 3 (BET)
🤣 "Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5
📺 "Selling Sunset: The Reunion" (Netflix)
📺 8 pm "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" (Food Network)
Chefs will be invited to pair up in teams of two to compete for glory and goodwill; Guy Fieri hosts.
🎥 "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Disney+)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy" (Prime Video movie)
A New York fashion designer (Shannon Thornton) follows her crush (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado in search of holiday magic, only to be stranded by a snowstorm and find an unexpected connection with a stranger (Tosin Morohunfola).
THURSDAY, NOV. 6
📺 "All Her Fault" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Sarah Snook headlines this missing-child thriller based on the best-selling novel by Andrea Mara; Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks and Jay Ellis co-star.
📺 "The Bad Guys: Breaking In" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
The prequel to the animated films reveals how the Bad Guys broke into the bad guy business in the first place.
📺 "Death by Lightning" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Michael Shannon plays President James Garfield in the stranger-than-fiction story about his greatest admirer (Matthew Macfadyen) — the man who would come to kill him.
📺 "The Vince Staples Show" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Wicked: One Wonderful Night" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are joined by "Wicked: For Good" co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode for a night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.
📺 9 pm "Alex vs. AROD" (HBO)
Airing over three consecutive Thursdays, the docuseries sees Alex Rodriguez confront the personal struggles and controversies that shaped his journey from baseball prodigy to MLB superstar, who was driven by a relentless pursuit of greatness — no matter the cost.
FRIDAY, NOV. 7
📺 "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films" (Disney+, two-episode binge)
The docuseries offers a glimpse into the making of "Avatar: The Way of Water," and a first look at the upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash."
📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 13 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Pluribus" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Rhea Seehorn leads this genre-bending Vince Gilligan drama wherein the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.
📺 8 pm "Happy's Place" Season 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 8 pm "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2 (Hallmark Channel, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 pm "Power Book IV: Force" final season (Starz)
📺 8:30 pm "Stumble" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Jenn Lyon leads this mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth co-star.
📺 9 pm "The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd" (History)
🎥 "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" (Peacock)
🎥 "Frankenstein" (Netflix movie)
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
🎥 "Materialists" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, NOV. 8
📺 "Countdown: Jake vs. Tank" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Go inside training camp with Jake "El Gallo" Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis as they prepare to face off ahead of their must-see boxing match (streaming Friday, Nov. 14).
📺 8 pm Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Disney+)
Honorees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category; Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence; Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient Lenny Waronker.
🎥 8 pm "Christmas Above the Clouds" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A workaholic (Erin Krakow) tries to skip Christmas but reconnects with her ex (Tyler Hynes) on a flight to Australia.
🎥 8 pm "A Very Curious Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
A rising star reporter (Brittany Bristow) must solve the mystery of missing Christmas displays across the city and the person responsible for the mystery (Olivier Renaud).