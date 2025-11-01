What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More

📺 8 pm "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" Season 2 (Food Network)

📺 8 pm "Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts" (ABC, next day on Hulu)

📺 9 pm "Robin Hood" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)

This reimagining casts Jack Patten as Rob, the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor; Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen co-star.

📺 10:30 pm "I Love LA" (HBO)

An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in Los Angeles; Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A'zion and True Whitaker star.

🎥 7 pm "The Great Christmas Snow-In" (UPtv movie)

After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller).

🎥 8 pm "A Newport Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)

An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).