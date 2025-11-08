What To Watch This Week: 50+ Premieres, Finales And More

📺 "Bat-Fam" (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)

The animated series follows the events of "Merry Little Batman," and sees Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

📺 "Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth" (Hulu, two-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the shocking story of the Love Island presenter, whose life ended in tragedy when she died by suicide in 2020.

📺 "Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover" (The Roku Channel)

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.

📺 "Marines" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

The coming-of-age docuseries follows the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military's "force in readiness" in the Pacific.

📺 "Sesame Street" (Netflix, four-episode premiere)

This freshly reimagined spin on the classic children's show features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

📺 8 pm "Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration" (PBS)

The annual celebration features performances by Angel Blue, Kurt Elling and host Trace Adkins, who is accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band.

📺 8 pm "The Warfighters: Battle Stories" (History)

The two-hour special delves into some of the most harrowing operations of the War on Terror, blending first-person accounts from Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marines with archival footage and cinematic recreations.

🎥 10 pm "The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah" (PBS documentary)

The film recounts the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War — not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.