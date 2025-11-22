What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
SUNDAY, NOV. 23
📺 "Tulsa King" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)
📺 9 pm "Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" Season 1 finale (AMC)
📺 10 pm "Billy the Kid" series finale (MGM+)
🎥 7 pm "A Royal Christmas Hope" (UPtv movie)
When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love.
🎥 8 pm "Christmas North of Nashville" (Great American Family movie)
After losing her city job, a woman (Emily Alatalo) returns home to save her family's Christmas carnival and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend (Jonathan Stoddard).
🎥 8 pm "Melt My Heart This Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.
🎥 8 pm "Second Guessing Fate" (The CW movie)
A successful event planner (Danielle Panabaker) is told she's one terrible date away from true love.
🎥 9 pm "Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember" (NatGeo documentary)
Hemsworth embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
🎥 9 pm "The Great Escaper" (PBS)
Making its Stateside debut, the 2023 film tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), who in 2014 staged a "great escape" from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings' 70th anniversary; the late Glenda Jackson co-stars as Bernie's wife, Irene.
MONDAY, NOV. 24
📺 "Bel-Air" final season (Peacock, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Harry Wild" Two-Part Holiday Special (Acorn TV)
After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac's wedding, Harry springs into action alongside the FBI.
📺 "Missing: Dead or Alive?" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Celebration" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and series creator Phil Rosenthal reunite on the recreated Barone living room set.
📺 9 pm "A More Perfect Union: Inspiring Civic & Civil Conversations Across America" (PBS)
This one-hour special serves as a companion to Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein's "The American Revolution," and examines how we think about America's founding, and how the ideas and values articulated 250 years ago, remain relevant to conversations about governance today.
🤣 "Kevin Hart: Acting My Age" (Netflix comedy special)
TUESDAY, NOV. 25
📺 "Is It Cake? Holiday" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
📺 "Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" Season 5 (BritBox)
📺 8 pm "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 finale (ABC and Disney+, next day on Hulu
📺 8 pm "Good Sports" (Prime Video)
The weekly talk show will unleash a full-court press of comedy and unfiltered opinions, as hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson break down the biggest sports stories and highlights.
📺 9 pm "Doc" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 pm "Lidia Celebrates America: A Nation of Neighbors" (PBS)
Lidia Bastianich travels to wildfire-scarred neighborhoods outside Los Angeles, a pay-how-you-can café in Denver, a Japanese-American community center in Portland, and a first-of-its-kind free grocery market in San Francisco to meet the volunteers and visionaries who are building community one neighborhood at a time.
📺 9 pm "Vanderpump Rules: Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons" (Bravo)
The special looks back at over a decade of iconic moments and never-before-seen footage, before passing the glass to a new crew.
🎥 9 pm "The Shuffle" (HBO documentary short)
The first in a new series of short football films, made in partnership with the NFL, chronicles the making of the 1985 Chicago Bears' iconic rap music video that became a cultural phenomenon enroute to the team's storied Super Bowl XX championship.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26
📺 "The Beatles Anthology" (Disney+, three-day event)
Restored and remastered, the classic music docuseries rolls out over three days — and is now capped by a never-before-seen ninth installment featuring Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they come together between 1994 and 1995 to reflect on their shared life as The Beatles.
📺 "Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age" (Apple TV, five-episode binge)
Tom Hiddleston invites viewers into a dramatic new era shaped by ice, the intense fight to survive, and the rise of a new cast of giants: the iconic megafauna.
📺 "WondLa" final season (Apple TV, seven-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" (NBC)
"Happy's Place" star Melissa Peterman interviews parade performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Jewel.
📺 8 pm "Stranger Things" final season (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
🎥 "Jingle Bell Heist" (Netflix movie)
Budding thieves (Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells) team up to rob a famed London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.
THURSDAY, NOV. 27
📺 "The Artist" (The Network, three-episode premiere)
In the twilight of the Gilded Age, murder strikes the estate of an eccentric and failing tycoon (played by Mandy Patinkin); Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Clark Gregg, Ever Anderson and Zachary Quinto co-star. (The final three episodes drop Thursday, Dec. 25.)
📺 "Silent Witness" Season 28 finale (BritBox)
📺 8:30 am Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
📺 12 pm The National Dog Show (NBC)
📺 7 pm "Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol" (Disney Channel)
Lanny and Wayne's Christmas mission goes off the rails, leaving Wayne in hot water with Santa and exposing chaos back at the North Pole.
🎥 "Sidelined 2: Intercepted" (Tubi movie)
As Drayton (Noah Beck) struggles with the weight of expectations, Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted.
🎥 "Son of the Preacher" (BET+ movie)
A beauty entrepreneur (Gabrielle Graham) dreams of launching her haircare brand that feels just out of reach. Enter a social media–famous preacher's kid (Chris LeBlanc) who has a complicated relationship with his megachurch dynasty.
🎥 8 pm "We Met in December" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.
FRIDAY, NOV. 28
📺 "Disney's Hulu's Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" (Hulu)
Lois, who works for "Big Pie," travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter's award-winning family secret pie recipe; Lainey Wilson guest-voices.
📺 "Heated Rivalry" (HBO Max)
In this Canadian import, rival hockey players (Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie) are bound by ambition, rivalry... and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands.
📺 8 pm "A PAW Patrol Christmas" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
When Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver presents, Rubble and the PAW Patrol spring into action to stop Mayor Humdinger from stealing Christmas.
📺 10 pm "It's Florida, Man" Season 2 (HBO)
🎥 "The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo" (Netflix documentary)
A former Saigon photo editor reveals a secret he's been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War's most iconic photographs.
🎥 6 pm "The Snow Must Go On" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).
🎥 8 pm "The Christmas Spark" (Great American Family movie)
A corporate lawyer (Mario Lopez) joins his hometown fire department and falls for a widowed mom (Ali Cobrin).
🎥 8 pm "The More the Merrier" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.
SATURDAY, NOV. 29
📺 7 pm "The Christmas Checklist" (UPtv)
A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.
🎥 6 pm "An Alpine Holiday" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).
🎥 8 pm "Christmas Everyday" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Brandy Norwood) juggling her sister's wedding and her mother's declining sight finds unexpected sparks with a contractor (Robert C. Riley).
🎥 8 pm "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha).
🎥 9 pm "Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (OWN)
When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor.
🎥 10 pm "The Christmas Campaign" (Lifetime movie)
Two advertising rivals (Chelsea Rose Brooks and Austen Jaye) compete to land a major holiday campaign and find themselves falling for each other; Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry co-star.