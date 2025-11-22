What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales And More

📺 "Tulsa King" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" Season 1 finale (AMC)

📺 10 pm "Billy the Kid" series finale (MGM+)

🎥 7 pm "A Royal Christmas Hope" (UPtv movie)

When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love.

🎥 8 pm "Christmas North of Nashville" (Great American Family movie)

After losing her city job, a woman (Emily Alatalo) returns home to save her family's Christmas carnival and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend (Jonathan Stoddard).

🎥 8 pm "Melt My Heart This Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.

🎥 8 pm "Second Guessing Fate" (The CW movie)

A successful event planner (Danielle Panabaker) is told she's one terrible date away from true love.

🎥 9 pm "Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember" (NatGeo documentary)

Hemsworth embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

🎥 9 pm "The Great Escaper" (PBS)

Making its Stateside debut, the 2023 film tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), who in 2014 staged a "great escape" from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings' 70th anniversary; the late Glenda Jackson co-stars as Bernie's wife, Irene.