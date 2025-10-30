What To Watch In November: Your Guide To 200+ Premieres And Finales Across Broadcast, Cable And Streaming
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a November 2025 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 30 days.
Among November's biggest debuts: Kim Kardashian leads Ryan Murphy's legal drama "All's Fair," Sarah Snook stars in missing-child mystery "All Her Fault," Matthew Macfadyen stalks President James Garfield in "Death by Lightning," Rhea Seehorn reunites with "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan for "Pluribus," and Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys headline cat-and-mouse thriller "The Beast in Me."
Additionally, Tracy Morgan fronts "The Neighborhood" spinoff "Crutch," while Rachel Sennott creates and stars in the Gen Z friendship comedy "I Love LA."
More than a dozen returning favorites are also back. On broadcast, look for new seasons of "Happy's Place" and "St. Denis Medical"; on cable, "Mistletoe Murders" and "Power Book IV: Force"; and on streaming, "Bel-Air" and "Stranger Things" kick off their farewell runs.
Finales this month include "Billy the Kid," "The Chair Company," "The Lowdown," "The Morning Show," "Reasonable Doubt" and "Tulsa King."
And on the movie front, Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi star in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Joel Edgerton experiences "Train Dreams," and Mark Wahlberg faces off with Kit Harington in "The Family Plan 2."
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in November; additional titles will be added as they're announced. (For a rundown of Christmas movies only, click here.)
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF NOV. 2
SATURDAY, NOV. 1
🎥 8 pm "Christmas in Midnight Clear" (Great American Family movie)
A real estate developer (Alicia Josipovic) visits a struggling town at Christmas and falls for a local pastor (Jon McLaren).
🎥 8 pm "Christmas On Duty" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Rival Marines (Janel Parrish and Parker Young) find love while stuck on Christmas duty.
🎥 "The Cut" (Paramount+)
SUNDAY, NOV. 2
📺 8 pm "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" Season 2 (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look – A Conversation with Robin Roberts" (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 pm "Robin Hood" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
This reimagining casts Jack Patten as Rob, the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor; Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen co-star.
📺 10:30 pm "I Love LA" (HBO)
An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in Los Angeles; Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A'zion and True Whitaker star.
🎥 7 pm "The Great Christmas Snow-In" (UPtv movie)
After his engagement is called off, a man (Joey Lawrence) retreats to a secluded cabin meant for his honeymoon and gets snowed in with his ex-fiancée's cousin (Amanda Fuller).
🎥 8 pm "A Newport Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An early 20th-century socialite (Ginna Claire Mason) time-travels to present-day Newport and finds love with a sailor (Wes Brown).
MONDAY, NOV. 3
📺 "Crutch" (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
The "Neighborhood" spinoff casts Tracy Morgan as Calvin Butler's cousin — a brash Harlem shop owner whose world is turned upside down when his adult son and daughter move back home.
📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday" (The Roku Channel)
Celebrity bakers Baron Davis, Cheri Oteri, Oliver Hudson and Janelle James tackle three holiday-themed challenges.
📺 "Murder Before Eversong" Season 1 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 pm "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 12 (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out" Season 21 finale (VH1, two episodes)
📺 8 pm "St. Denis Medical" Season 2 (NBC, two-episode premiere; next day on Peacock)
🎥 "Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches" (Netflix movie)
An unexpected friendship forms between two young Sneetches on an island surrounded by beaches in this sweet musical special set in the world of Seuss.
🎥 "In Waves and War" (Netflix documentary)
Three former Navy SEALs with post-combat trauma turn to an unexpected treatment for healing and hope — psychedelic-assisted therapy.
TUESDAY, NOV. 4
📺 "All's Fair" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
A team of female divorce attorneys leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice; Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close star.
📺 "Guts & Glory" Season 1 finale (AMC+ and Shudder, two episodes)
📺 "Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
📺 8 pm "Bobby's Triple Threat" Season 4 finale (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Season 7 (VH1)
📺 9 pm "The Lowdown" Season 1 finale (FX)
📺 10 pm "Ms. Pat Settles It" Season 3 (BET)
🤣 "Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 5
📺 "Selling Sunset: The Reunion" (Netflix)
📺 8 pm "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" (Food Network)
Chefs will be invited to pair up in teams of two to compete for glory and goodwill; Guy Fieri hosts.
🎥 "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" (Disney+)
🎥 "Tyler Perry's Finding Joy" (Prime Video movie)
A New York fashion designer (Shannon Thornton) follows her crush (Aaron O'Connell) to Colorado in search of holiday magic, only to be stranded by a snowstorm and find an unexpected connection with a stranger (Tosin Morohunfola).
THURSDAY, NOV. 6
📺 "All Her Fault" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Sarah Snook headlines this missing-child thriller based on the best-selling novel by Andrea Mara; Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks and Jay Ellis co-star.
📺 "The Bad Guys: Breaking In" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
The prequel to the animated films reveals how the Bad Guys broke into the bad guy business in the first place.
📺 "Death by Lightning" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Michael Shannon plays President James Garfield in the stranger-than-fiction story about his greatest admirer (Matthew Macfadyen) — the man who would come to kill him.
📺 "The Vince Staples Show" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Wicked: One Wonderful Night" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are joined by "Wicked: For Good" co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode for a night of reimagined musical arrangements, cast interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.
📺 9 pm "Alex vs. AROD" (HBO)
Airing over three consecutive Thursdays, the docuseries sees Alex Rodriguez confront the personal struggles and controversies that shaped his journey from baseball prodigy to MLB superstar, who was driven by a relentless pursuit of greatness — no matter the cost.
FRIDAY, NOV. 7
📺 "Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films" (Disney+, two-episode binge)
The docuseries offers a glimpse into the making of "Avatar: The Way of Water," and a first look at the upcoming "Avatar: Fire and Ash."
📺 "The Great British Baking Show" Collection 13 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Pluribus" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Rhea Seehorn leads this genre-bending Vince Gilligan drama wherein the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.
📺 8 pm "Happy's Place" Season 2 (NBC, next day on Peacock)
📺 8 pm "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2 (Hallmark Channel, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 pm "Power Book IV: Force" final season (Starz)
📺 8:30 pm "Stumble" (NBC, next day on Peacock)
Jenn Lyon leads this mockumentary about the ridiculously high-stakes competitive world of junior college cheer; Taran Killam and Kristin Chenoweth co-star.
📺 9 pm "The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd" (History)
🎥 "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" (Peacock)
🎥 "Frankenstein" (Netflix movie)
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley's classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Jacob Elordi) to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.
🎥 "Materialists" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, NOV. 8
📺 "Countdown: Jake vs. Tank" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Go inside training camp with Jake "El Gallo" Paul and Gervonta "Tank" Davis as they prepare to face off ahead of their must-see boxing match (streaming Friday, Nov. 14).
📺 8 pm Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Disney+)
Honorees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category; Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence; Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence; and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipient Lenny Waronker.
🎥 8 pm "Christmas Above the Clouds" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A workaholic (Erin Krakow) tries to skip Christmas but reconnects with her ex (Tyler Hynes) on a flight to Australia.
🎥 8 pm "A Very Curious Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
A rising star reporter (Brittany Bristow) must solve the mystery of missing Christmas displays across the city and the person responsible for the mystery (Olivier Renaud).
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF NOV. 9
SUNDAY, NOV. 9
📺 8 pm "Killer Grannies" (Oxygen)
Oscar nominee June Squibb chronicles shocking cases involving a killer no one would suspect: Grandma!
📺 9 pm "Maigret" Season 1 finale (PBS)
📺 9 pm "Sweet Empire: Winter Wars" (Food Network)
Fourteen of the most competitive and talented sweets makers are invited to the Yuletide Lodge for a competition unlike any other; Wells Adams hosts.
📺 9 pm "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition" Season 1 finale (Bravo)
🎥 7 pm "A Royal Christmas Manor" (UPtv movie)
A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity.
🎥 8 pm "Christmas of Giving" (Great American Family movie)
A nonprofit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).
🎥 8 pm "A Keller Christmas Vacation" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.
MONDAY, NOV. 10
📺 "Bat-Fam" (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)
The animated series follows the events of "Merry Little Batman," and sees Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.
📺 "Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth" (Hulu, two-episode binge)
The docuseries examines the shocking story of the Love Island presenter, whose life ended in tragedy when she died by suicide in 2020.
📺 "Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover" (The Roku Channel)
Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.
📺 "Marines" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
The coming-of-age docuseries follows the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military's "force in readiness" in the Pacific.
📺 "Sesame Street" (Netflix)
This freshly reimagined spin on the classic children's show features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!
📺 8 pm "Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration" (PBS)
The annual celebration features performances by Angel Blue, Kurt Elling and host Trace Adkins, who is accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band.
📺 8 pm "The Warfighters: Battle Stories" (History)
The two-hour special delves into some of the most harrowing operations of the War on Terror, blending first-person accounts from Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marines with archival footage and cinematic recreations.
🎥 10 pm "The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah" (PBS documentary)
The film recounts the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War — not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.
TUESDAY, NOV. 11
📺 8 pm "American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute" (PBS)
Described as a living documentary, this panoramic musical brings America's World War I story to life; Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Gracie McGraw and Diego Andres Rodriguez star.
📺 8 pm "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" Season 4 (Food Network)
📺 8 pm "NCIS: Origins"/"NCIS" crossover (CBS, two hours; next day on Paramount+)
📺 9 pm "Hoarding for the Holidays" (HGTV)
The four-episode event unwraps the world of the Yuletide-obsessed, where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life — and living space.
📺 10 pm "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" Season 2 (History)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12
📺 "Palm Royale" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Selling the OC" Season 4 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Surviving Mormonism With Heather Gay" (Peacock, three-episode binge)
The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star reflects on her departure from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through conversations with abuse survivors, ex-Mormons and former LDS church leaders.
📺 8 pm "The Golden Bachelor" Season 2 finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
🎥 "Being Eddie" (Netflix documentary)
From teen comedian to Hollywood legend, Eddie Murphy revisits his extraordinary showbiz ride with raw honesty and humor.
🎥 "Freakier Friday" (Disney+)
🎥 "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" (Netflix movie)
A couple (Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson) wants an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.
🎥 "Playdate" (Prime Video)
An unemployed accountant (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with a charismatic stay-at-home dad (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, only to be thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries; Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root and Isla Fisher co-star.
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
📺 "The Beast in Me" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
An author (Claire Danes) investigates her neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who is a prime suspect in his wife's murder.
📺 "Blue Lights" Season 3 (BritBox)
📺 "My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story" (Paramount+, two-episode binge)
The two-part docuseries tells the harrowing true story of how LaRue and her daughter endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker.
📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 3 finale (Hulu)
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Tiffany Haddish Goes Off" (Peacock, six-episode binge)
Haddish journeys to Africa on a four-week-long girls trip with her three closest childhood friends.
📺 "Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4" (Netflix special)
A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday's true spirit.
📺 8 pm "9-1-1" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 pm "9-1-1: Nashville" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
📺 10 pm "Grey's Anatomy" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)
FRIDAY, NOV. 14
📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 2 (AMC+ and Shudder)
📺 "Malice" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall lead a class-skewering revenge story set against the backdrop of Greece.
📺 8 pm Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Netflix live event)
Jake Paul collides with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a Most Valuable Promotions blockbuster boxing mega-event, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami.
📺 9 pm "Great Performances: Twelfth Night" (PBS)
Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in this Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity.
🎥 "Come See Me in the Good Light" (Apple TV documentary)
The film presents the unexpectedly funny love story of poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley who face an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership.
🎥 "Eddington" (HBO Max)
🎥 "In Your Dreams" (Netflix movie)
In this animated feature, a sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.
🎥 "Nobody 2" (Peacock)
🎥 "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" (Disney+)
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.
🎥 8 pm "One to One: John & Yoko" (HBO documentary)
The documentary offers a rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first year in New York City in the early 1970s.
SATURDAY, NOV. 15
🎥 8 pm "Three Wisest Men" (Hallmark Channel movie)
The Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — as they celebrate one last Christmas in their family home.
🎥 8 pm "Timeless Tidings of Joy" (Great American Family movie)
When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell the letterpress shop run by her late grandmother (Natasha Bure), she meets an old soul (Paul Greene) determined to preserve its legacy.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF NOV. 16
SUNDAY, NOV. 16
📺 "Landman" Season 2 (Paramount+)
📺 8 pm "The American Revolution" (PBS, six-night event)
Ken Burns' 12-part docuseries explores the country's founding and its eight-year War for Independence.
📺 9 pm "Tony Shalhoub: Breaking Bread" Season 1 finale (CNN)
📺 11 pm "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" Season 12 finale (HBO)
🎥 7 pm "Saving the Christmas Ranch" (UPtv movie)
A woman (Brianna Cohen) has two days to save her family's Christmas lodge after their accountant steals their money, while a developer (Jonathan Stoddard) makes an offer she can hardly refuse.
🎥 8 pm "Montana Mavericks" (The CW movie)
A New York author (Kat McNamara) inherits a rundown Montana ranch and heads west to sell it — only for her plans to derail thanks to a charming cowboy veterinarian.
🎥 8 pm "Pencil Me In for Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
An aspiring illustrator (Greer Grammer) and her demanding author (Jason Cermak) rediscover the spirit of Christmas while working on their latest creation in a nostalgic small town.
🎥 8 pm "Tidings for the Season" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A local newscaster (B.J. Britt) falls for a single mom (Tamera Mowry-Housley) while learning to embrace feel-good stories at Christmas.
MONDAY, NOV. 17
📺 "Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks" (Peacock, three-episode binge)
The docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences.
📺 "Gabby's Dollhouse" Season 12 (Netflix, five-episode binge)
📺 "June Farms" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The docuseries features Matt Baumgartner, an accomplished but demanding entrepreneur, who runs the farm, restaurant/bar and events space with the help of a team of well-intentioned 20-somethings who aren't always on the same page as their detail-obsessed boss.
📺 "Sex, Money, Murder" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
The docuseries explores a string of strip club murders that shook communities across the U.S. from the late '90s to the mid-2000s.
📺 9 pm "Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition" (Food Network & Magnolia Network)
Top bakers face off in the biggest little gingerbread competition ever imagined; Oliver Hudson hosts.
🎥 Selena y Los Dinos (Netflix documentary)
The film celebrates the life and legacy of the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla, who along with her family performed, triumphed and redefined genres, captured through never-before-seen footage from the family's personal archive.
TUESDAY, NOV. 18
📺 "Beyond Paradise" Season 3 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Squid Game: The Challenge" Season 2 finale (Netflix)
🎥 9 pm "Thoughts & Prayers" (HBO documentary)
Equal parts absurd and unsettlingly real, the film traces the $3 billion active shooter preparedness industry and its effect on students and educators.
🤣 "Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 19
📺 "Hazbin Hotel" Season 2 finale (Prime Video, two episodes)
📺 "The Mighty Nein!" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
The "Legend of Vox Machina" offshoot follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars.
📺 "The Morning Show" Season 4 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Murdaugh: Death in the Family" limited series finale (Hulu)
📺 8 pm CMA Awards (ABC)
📺 9 pm "Southern Charm" Season 11 (Bravo)
🎥 "The Carman Family Deaths" (Netflix documentary)
A young man's dramatic rescue at sea spirals into accusations he murdered two members of his wealthy New England family.
🎥 "Champagne Problems" (Netflix movie)
A driven American exec (Minka Kelly) heads to Paris determined to acquire a champagne brand by Christmas — and accidentally falls for the heir (Tom Wozniczka) to the bubbly empire.
🎥 "Merry Little Mystery" (The Roku Channel)
When a woman (Jordin Sparks) returns to her hometown to play Secret Santa, an inquisitive reporter (Keon Alexander) tries to expose her identity — and unexpectedly steals her heart.
🎥 8 pm "Wicked" (NBC)
THURSDAY, NOV. 20
📺 "The Assassin" (AMC+, two-episode premiere)
Keeley Hawes plays a retired hitwoman living on a remote Greek island whose estranged son (Freddie Highmore) arrives seeking answers about his past.
📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" Season 8 (Netflix, two-episode binge)
📺 "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" final season (Netflix, nine-episode binge)
📺 "The Light in the Hall" Season 2 finale (AMC+ and Acorn TV)
📺 "A Man on the Inside" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Married at First Sight" Season 19 finale (Peacock, two episodes)
🎥 "The Roses" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, NOV. 21
📺 "Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 8 pm "Mistletoe Murders" Season 2 finale (Hallmark Channel, two episodes)
📺 10 pm "Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 23 finale (HBO)
🎥 "Bad Guys 2" (Peacock)
🎥 "The Family Plan 2" (Apple TV movie)
Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate the holidays overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business.
🎥 "One Shot With Ed Sheeran" (Netflix concert film)
One singer. One city. One shot. Ed Sheeran rocks the streets of New York with his greatest hits in this groundbreaking, real-time music experience.
🎥 "Train Dreams" (Netflix movie)
A logger and railroad worker (played by Joel Edgerton) leads a life of unexpected depth and beauty in the rapidly-changing America of the early 20th century; Felicity Jones and William H. Macy co-star.
🤣 "Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread" (Prime Video comedy special)
🤣 "Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right" (Hulu comedy special)
SATURDAY, NOV. 22
🎥 8 pm "Christmas On Every Page" (Great American Family movie)
An advertising executive (Rose Reid) returns home to save her family's bookstore and falls for a local craftsman (Jake Allyn).
🎥 8 pm "Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A pediatrician (Holland Roden) and a stadium executive (Matthew Daddario) discover love while uncovering a family Christmas mystery in Buffalo.
WHAT TO WATCH THE WEEK OF NOV. 23
SUNDAY, NOV. 23
📺 "Tulsa King" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)
📺 9 pm "Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order" Season 1 finale (AMC)
📺 10 pm "Billy the Kid" series finale (MGM+)
🎥 7 pm "A Royal Christmas Hope" (UPtv movie)
When a widowed nonprofit founder (Jenna Michno) meets a visiting prince (Robert Adamson), their holiday connection helps them rediscover hope and love.
🎥 8 pm "Christmas North of Nashville" (Great American Family movie)
After losing her city job, a woman (Emily Alatalo) returns home to save her family's Christmas carnival and rekindles a romance with a childhood friend (Jonathan Stoddard).
🎥 8 pm "Melt My Heart This Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A glassblower (Laura Vandervoort) secretly showcases her work at a Christmas fair and falls for the man (Stephen Huszar) overseeing the entries.
🎥 8 pm "Second Guessing Fate" (The CW movie)
A successful event planner (Danielle Panabaker) is told she's one terrible date away from true love.
🎥 9 pm "Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember" (NatGeo documentary)
Hemsworth embarks on an intimate motorcycle journey across Australia with his father, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
🎥 9 pm "The Great Escaper" (PBS)
Making its Stateside debut, the 2023 film tells the true story of Bernard Jordan (Michael Caine), who in 2014 staged a "great escape" from his care home to join fellow war veterans on a beach in Normandy, commemorating their fallen comrades at the D-Day Landings' 70th anniversary; the late Glenda Jackson co-stars as Bernie's wife, Irene.
MONDAY, NOV. 24
📺 "Bel-Air" final season (Peacock, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Harry Wild" Two-Part Holiday Special (Acorn TV)
After an apparent poisoning occurs at Vicky and Cormac's wedding, Harry springs into action alongside the FBI.
📺 "Missing: Dead or Alive?" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Celebration" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten and series creator Phil Rosenthal reunite on the recreated Barone living room set.
TUESDAY, NOV. 25
📺 "Is It Cake? Holiday" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode binge)
📺 "Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" Season 5 (BritBox)
📺 8 pm "Dancing With the Stars" Season 34 finale (ABC and Disney+, next day on Hulu)
📺 9 pm "Doc" fall finale (Fox, next day on Hulu)
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 26
📺 "The Beatles Anthology" (Disney+, three-day event)
Restored and remastered, the classic music docuseries rolls out over three days — and is now capped by a never-before-seen ninth installment featuring Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they come together between 1994 and 1995 to reflect on their shared life as The Beatles.
📺 "Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age" (Apple TV, five-episode binge)
Tom Hiddleston invites viewers into a dramatic new era shaped by ice, the intense fight to survive, and the rise of a new cast of giants: the iconic megafauna.
📺 "WondLa" final season (Apple TV, seven-episode binge)
📺 8 pm "Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" (NBC)
📺 8 pm "Stranger Things" final season (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
🎥 "Jingle Bell Heist" (Netflix movie)
Budding thieves (Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells) team up to rob a famed London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.
THURSDAY, NOV. 27
📺 "The Artist" (The Network, three-episode premiere)
In the twilight of the Gilded Age, murder strikes the estate of an eccentric and failing tycoon (played by Mandy Patinkin); Janet McTeer, Danny Huston, Hank Azaria, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Clark Gregg, Ever Anderson and Zachary Quinto co-star. (The final three episodes drop Thursday, Dec. 25.)
📺 "Silent Witness" Season 28 finale (BritBox)
📺 8:30 am Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
📺 12 pm The National Dog Show (NBC)
📺 7 pm "Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol" (Disney Channel)
Lanny and Wayne's Christmas mission goes off the rails, leaving Wayne in hot water with Santa and exposing chaos back at the North Pole.
🎥 "Sidelined 2: Intercepted" (Tubi movie)
As Drayton (Noah Beck) struggles with the weight of expectations, Dallas (Siena Agudong) begins to question the future she thought she wanted.
🎥 8 pm "We Met in December" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Strangers (Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter) share a magical night on a holiday layover and spend the season trying to find each other again.
FRIDAY, NOV. 28
📺 8 pm "A PAW Patrol Christmas" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
When Santa comes down with a cold and can't deliver presents, Rubble and the PAW Patrol spring into action to stop Mayor Humdinger from stealing Christmas.
🎥 "The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo" (Netflix documentary)
A former Saigon photo editor reveals a secret he's been plagued with for 52 years, setting off a gripping two-year investigation into the truth behind one of the Vietnam War's most iconic photographs.
🎥 6 pm "The Snow Must Go On" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A former Broadway actor (Corey Cott) directs a high school Christmas musical and falls for the guidance counselor (Heather Hemmens).
🎥 8 pm "The Christmas Spark" (Great American Family movie)
A corporate lawyer (Mario Lopez) joins his hometown fire department and falls for a widowed mom (Ali Cobrin).
🎥 8 pm "The More the Merrier" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An ER doctor (Rachel Boston) snowed in at a rural hospital falls for a cardiologist (Brendan Penny) amid a Christmas Eve baby boom.
SATURDAY, NOV. 29
📺 7 pm "The Christmas Checklist" (UPtv)
A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.
🎥 6 pm "An Alpine Holiday" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).
🎥 8 pm "Christmas Everyday" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Brandy Norwood) juggling her sister's wedding and her mother's declining sight finds unexpected sparks with a contractor (Robert C. Riley).
🎥 8 pm "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha).
🎥 9 pm "Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (OWN)
When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor.
🎥 10 pm "The Christmas Campaign" (Lifetime movie)
Two advertising rivals (Chelsea Rose Brooks and Austen Jaye) compete to land a major holiday campaign and find themselves falling for each other; Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry co-star.
SUNDAY, NOV. 30
📺 "Hal & Harper" limited series finale (Mubi)
📺 9 pm "Married to Medicine" Season 12 (Bravo)
📺 10 pm "The Chair Company" Season 1 finale (HBO)
📺 10 pm "World + Music" (MGM+)
The docuseries sees Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, John Legend and Alanis Morissette perform — and share stories about — songs pivotal to their careers.
🎥 6 pm "The Christmas Cup" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An injured Marine (Rhiannon Fish) leads her hometown team in a holiday tournament and falls for a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum).
🎥 7 pm "A Christmas in Amish Country" (UPtv movie)
A chef (Ella Cannon) returns to her Amish roots after a career setback and finds healing — and renewed friendship with a local farmer (Jason Tobias).
🎥 8 pm "Christmas at the Catnip Café" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A marketing executive (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a cat café at Christmas and clashes with the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half.
🎥 8 pm "Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell" (The CW movie)
A woman (Amber Riley) revamps her life — and her late grandmother's kitchen — only to find sparks flying with the contractor helping her rebuild.
🎥 8 pm "There's No Place Like Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
A big-city realtor (Cindy Busby) returns home to run the local office and falls for a photographer (Sam Page).
