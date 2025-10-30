What To Watch In November: Your Guide To 200+ Premieres And Finales Across Broadcast, Cable And Streaming

SUNDAY, NOV. 9

📺 8 pm "Killer Grannies" (Oxygen)

Oscar nominee June Squibb chronicles shocking cases involving a killer no one would suspect: Grandma!

📺 9 pm "Maigret" Season 1 finale (PBS)

📺 9 pm "Sweet Empire: Winter Wars" (Food Network)

Fourteen of the most competitive and talented sweets makers are invited to the Yuletide Lodge for a competition unlike any other; Wells Adams hosts.

📺 9 pm "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition" Season 1 finale (Bravo)

🎥 7 pm "A Royal Christmas Manor" (UPtv movie)

A prince (Kirk Barker) escapes to a cozy inn for a traditional American Christmas and falls for the innkeeper (Brianna Cohen) who doesn't know his true identity.

🎥 8 pm "Christmas of Giving" (Great American Family movie)

A nonprofit director (Ash Tsai) facing dwindling donations and job uncertainty reconnects with an old love (Marshall Williams).

🎥 8 pm "A Keller Christmas Vacation" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Estranged siblings (Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) reconnect during a Christmas river cruise through Europe.

MONDAY, NOV. 10

📺 "Bat-Fam" (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)

The animated series follows the events of "Merry Little Batman," and sees Batman, Alfred and young Damian Wayne welcome a few new residents to Wayne Manor.

📺 "Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth" (Hulu, two-episode binge)

The docuseries examines the shocking story of the Love Island presenter, whose life ended in tragedy when she died by suicide in 2020.

📺 "Honest Renovations: A Holiday Home Makeover" (The Roku Channel)

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis give firefighter William Basulto and his family a festive home makeover, transforming their house and backyard into a winter wonderland for an unforgettable Christmas.

📺 "Marines" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

The coming-of-age docuseries follows the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the U.S. military's "force in readiness" in the Pacific.

📺 "Sesame Street" (Netflix)

This freshly reimagined spin on the classic children's show features characters you love, fan-favorite segments — and new ways to play!

📺 8 pm "Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration" (PBS)

The annual celebration features performances by Angel Blue, Kurt Elling and host Trace Adkins, who is accompanied by the U.S. Army Field Band.

📺 8 pm "The Warfighters: Battle Stories" (History)

The two-hour special delves into some of the most harrowing operations of the War on Terror, blending first-person accounts from Army Rangers, Green Berets, Navy SEALs and Marines with archival footage and cinematic recreations.

🎥 10 pm "The Last 600 Meters: The Battles of Najaf and Fallujah" (PBS documentary)

The film recounts the two deadliest battles of the Iraq War — not through narration, but through the words and deeds of those who fought there.

TUESDAY, NOV. 11

📺 8 pm "American Heart in WWI: A Carnegie Hall Tribute" (PBS)

Described as a living documentary, this panoramic musical brings America's World War I story to life; Adam Chanler-Berat, Nicholas Christopher, Micaela Diamond, Gracie McGraw and Diego Andres Rodriguez star.

📺 8 pm "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" Season 4 (Food Network)

📺 8 pm "NCIS: Origins"/"NCIS" crossover (CBS, two hours; next day on Paramount+)

📺 9 pm "Hoarding for the Holidays" (HGTV)

The four-episode event unwraps the world of the Yuletide-obsessed, where the spirit of the season takes over every inch of life — and living space.

📺 10 pm "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" Season 2 (History)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12

📺 "Palm Royale" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Selling the OC" Season 4 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 "Surviving Mormonism With Heather Gay" (Peacock, three-episode binge)

The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star reflects on her departure from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints through conversations with abuse survivors, ex-Mormons and former LDS church leaders.

📺 8 pm "The Golden Bachelor" Season 2 finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)

🎥 "Being Eddie" (Netflix documentary)

From teen comedian to Hollywood legend, Eddie Murphy revisits his extraordinary showbiz ride with raw honesty and humor.

🎥 "Freakier Friday" (Disney+)

🎥 "A Merry Little Ex-Mas" (Netflix movie)

A couple (Alicia Silverstone and Oliver Hudson) wants an amicable divorce and one last holiday as a family, but new flames and old feelings complicate their plans.

🎥 "Playdate" (Prime Video)

An unemployed accountant (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with a charismatic stay-at-home dad (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, only to be thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries; Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root and Isla Fisher co-star.

THURSDAY, NOV. 13

📺 "The Beast in Me" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

An author (Claire Danes) investigates her neighbor (Matthew Rhys), who is a prime suspect in his wife's murder.

📺 "Blue Lights" Season 3 (BritBox)

📺 "My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story" (Paramount+, two-episode binge)

The two-part docuseries tells the harrowing true story of how LaRue and her daughter endured 12 years of terror at the hands of a relentless stalker.

📺 "Reasonable Doubt" Season 3 finale (Hulu)

📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Tiffany Haddish Goes Off" (Peacock, six-episode binge)

Haddish journeys to Africa on a four-week-long girls trip with her three closest childhood friends.

📺 "Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4" (Netflix special)

A mysterious mystery is ahoof! When Winter Solstice celebrations go awry, the Sapphires set out to save the day — and discover the holiday's true spirit.

📺 8 pm "9-1-1" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)

📺 9 pm "9-1-1: Nashville" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)

📺 10 pm "Grey's Anatomy" fall finale (ABC, next day on Hulu)

FRIDAY, NOV. 14

📺 "The Creep Tapes" Season 2 (AMC+ and Shudder)

📺 "Malice" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

David Duchovny, Carice van Houten and Jack Whitehall lead a class-skewering revenge story set against the backdrop of Greece.

📺 8 pm Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Netflix live event)

Jake Paul collides with Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a Most Valuable Promotions blockbuster boxing mega-event, live from the Kaseya Center in Miami.

📺 9 pm "Great Performances: Twelfth Night" (PBS)

Lupita Nyong'o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in this Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity.

🎥 "Come See Me in the Good Light" (Apple TV documentary)

The film presents the unexpectedly funny love story of poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley who face an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership.

🎥 "Eddington" (HBO Max)

🎥 "In Your Dreams" (Netflix movie)

In this animated feature, a sister and brother journey into the wildly absurd landscape of their own dreams to ask the wish-granting Sandman for the perfect family.

🎥 "Nobody 2" (Peacock)

🎥 "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" (Disney+)

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

🎥 8 pm "One to One: John & Yoko" (HBO documentary)

The documentary offers a rare and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono's first year in New York City in the early 1970s.

SATURDAY, NOV. 15

🎥 8 pm "Three Wisest Men" (Hallmark Channel movie)

The Brenner brothers (Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker) face new challenges — twins, career choices and a wedding — as they celebrate one last Christmas in their family home.

🎥 8 pm "Timeless Tidings of Joy" (Great American Family movie)

When Ally (Candace Cameron Bure) returns home to sell the letterpress shop run by her late grandmother (Natasha Bure), she meets an old soul (Paul Greene) determined to preserve its legacy.