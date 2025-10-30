What To Watch Thursday: Family Drama On Law & Order And Georgie & Mandy, The Witcher Is Reborn And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Ryan Eggold returns to "Law & Order," Zoe Perry is back for a Mary-centric episode of "Georgie & Mandy," and "The Witcher" is reborn as Liam Hemsworth.
Showtimes for Thursday, October 30, 2025
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
Aileen Wuornos remains a rarity: a female serial killer. From childhood abuse to death-row revelations, this documentary revisits her life and crimes.
Carl Weber's The Family Business
LC's plan to take down Senator Pettway and the Dixie Mafia finally comes to fruition, but it could land Vegas back in jail; Paris begins to plot against Bobby.
Jurassic World Rebirth
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali lead this new chapter set at an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind.
The Kardashians
Caitlyn returns to say goodbye to the family house; Kris meets Glenn Close on the set of "All's Fair"; Kourtney works with Julia Fox.
Married at First Sight
As the honeymoons come to an end, some couples plan for their future together, while others feel the need for space; one bride's attempt at intimacy takes an unexpected and awkward turn.
Reasonable Doubt
Secrets come to light; a shocking discovery puts Ozzie’s parents in the hot seat.
Sorry, Baby
A reclusive college literature professor (Eva Victor) struggles with depression following a sexual assault.
The Witcher
Season 4 premiere: Liam Hemsworth takes over the role of Geralt of Rivia from original portrayer Henry Cavill; Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies.
9-1-1
As Athena and Hen navigate their way back home, Athena will be forced to confront what it means to live without Bobby.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie's not ready for Mary (Zoe Perry) to start dating again; Jim and Audrey struggle to make their wills; Raegan Revord returns as Missy.
Hell's Kitchen
The chefs must elevate a classic Southern specialty; simple mistakes like could lead to the end of one chef's journey.
Law & Order
A respected restauranteur with a gambling problem is murdered, and Baxter and Price disagree on the best approach to a conviction; Riley's brother (Ryan Eggold) is released from prison.
The Real Housewives of Orange County
The ladies partake in several local activities in Amsterdam; Emily receives a distressing call from Shane; Heather finds comfort in visiting her parents' former home before spreading her father's ashes.
Thursday Night Football
The Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins at Florida's Hard Rock Stadium.
Ghosts
Sam and Jay's Halloween takes a spooky turn when they accidentally unleash a mummy ghost.
9-1-1: Nashville
Don and the 113 respond to emergencies at a waterpark and a sorority house; as Blue trains for his firefighter exam, Blythe digs into his past.
Law & Order: SVU
The squad investigates an assault at a house party where no one can identify the assailant; when two suspects are detained for questioning, Rollins takes the chance to turn one against the other.
Matlock
As Olympia and the team take on a wrongful death case, Matty meets with a mysterious woman from Senior's past; Matty reflects on her relationship with her daughter.
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
The remaining recruits face a challenge involving a 165-foot stretch of rope suspended 200 feet above a canyon floor.
Elsbeth
A rivalry reaches a ghoulish climax on Halloween night after a suburban housewife (Annaleigh Ashford) butts heads with a new neighbor.
Grey's Anatomy
The interns juggle a bizarre trauma; a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership.