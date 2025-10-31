What To Watch Friday: IT: Welcome To Derry Episode 2, World Series Game 6 And More
On TV this Friday: "IT: Welcome to Derry" gets an early release, the World Series enters Game 6 and "South Park" airs on a special night.
Showtimes for October 31, 2025
The Guest
As Lorenzo secretly visits Natasha, Isa and Juanjo panic when an ominous text alludes to their secret; Sonia is overcome by memories of a painful past.
IT: Welcome to Derry
In Episode 2, the town deals with the aftermath of the movie theater incident, while Leroy's family moves to Derry. (Also airs Sunday at 9 pm on HBO.)
The Last Frontier
Frank focuses on tracking down Luke; the CIA’s involvement ramps up as Havlock’s plan enters a new phase.
The Reluctant Traveler
Season 3 finale: For the last stop of his bucket-list journey, Eugene experiences the best of Canada's west coast with a local legend — superstar singer Michael Bublé.
MLB World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic.
NBA on Prime
The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, live from Xfinity Mobile Arena.
On Brand With Jimmy Fallon
Season 1 finale: Buffalo Bills QB and investor Josh Allen engages the final four creatives to create cinematic spec commercials; the winner snags the $100K grand prize.
Sheriff Country
When a daring daylight robbery shakes the heart of Edgewater, Mickey must navigate rising tensions, personal entanglements and a town quick to judge.
Fire Country
The Station 42 team responds to a dangerous zipline accident that escalates into a wildfire due to illegal fireworks.
The State of BBQ
Texas Monthly's renowned barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn profiles barbecue eateries with deep roots and innovative approaches, delving into the process behind the publication's influential Top 50 BBQ Joints list.
Boston Blue
A body found on the Boston wharf pulls Lena and Danny into a tense drug investigation; Jonah and Sean chase down a missing man tied to a scavenger hunt.
South Park
The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the east wing; Stan worries that South Park has become too political.