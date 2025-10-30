A Major Office Actor Was Never Supposed To Be On The Show

"The Office" has long since cemented its standing as one of the great TV sitcoms, and a big part of its lasting appeal comes down to the characters. Even the lesser members of the ensemble were truly memorable, which was at least in part due to the excellent casting. Casting director Allison Jones brought together seasoned veterans with improv backgrounds alongside relative unknowns to create arguably one of the best TV casts ever assembled. But she also inadvertently provided "The Office" with a performer who was never actually supposed to be on the show.

Phyllis Smith's Phyllis Vance (née Lapin) was with the series throughout its nine-season run and became a beloved member of the cast. The shy and reserved sales representative was never quite as uproariously funny as Steve Carell's Michael Scott or Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute. But she was still one of the best characters on "The Office" and often surprised with moments of pure, unadulterated sass that added a whole new dimension to the otherwise docile sales rep. Smith's thoroughly believable performance and her ability to play off the more outgoing performers in the cast were extra impressive, considering she wasn't even a full-time actor before playing Phyllis, and actually started out as part of the casting team led by Jones.

Before "The Office," where she appeared until the series finale in season 9, Smith worked as a casting associate on a handful of series, including "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," and "Spin City." But during the casting process for "The Office," one of Smith's jobs was to read lines with the auditionees, and it turns out director Ken Kwapis liked her delivery so much that he pushed for the writers to create an entirely new character just for her.